Choosing the right RV fire extinguisher

When it comes to safety and fire safety, in particular, preparedness is vital. This is doubly important in an RV, where space is limited, and escape routes are few. With their combination of living spaces, cooking facilities, and propane-powered appliances, RVs pose unique fire safety risks. One essential component of fire safety is having the proper fire extinguisher on hand.

Not all fire extinguishers are created equal

It’s important to understand that not all fire extinguishers are created equal. Fire extinguishers are classified into types (A, B, C, D, and K) based on the types of fires they are designed to fight. Type A is for ordinary combustibles like wood and paper, B is for flammable liquids like grease or gasoline, C is for electrical fires, D is for metal fires, and K is for kitchen fires. That’s a lot of different fire extinguishers—too many to carry unless you plan on using them in your evening campfire juggling act.

A multipurpose extinguisher like an ABC type is most suitable for an RV, where multiple types of fires can occur.

The ABC fire extinguisher can tackle most fires in an RV, including those caused by cooking mishaps, electrical malfunctions, or flammable liquids. It is important to note that fire extinguishers are also rated based on their capacity to extinguish fires. For example, a 1A:10B:C extinguisher with a capacity of 2.5 lbs. is less potent than a 3A:40B:C with 5 lbs. capacity; the latter has four times the capacity (40B vs. 10B). For an RV, a compact yet robust extinguisher, such as a 2A:10B:C model, offers a good balance of size and power.

Know how to use your fire extinguisher

However, simply having a fire extinguisher isn’t enough. Knowing how to use it is critical. Everyone in the RV should be familiar with the PASS method: Pull the pin, Aim at the base of the fire, Squeeze the lever, and Sweep from side to side. Regularly inspect the extinguisher for any signs of damage and ensure it is within its expiration date.

Placement of fire extinguishers in RVs

Placement of the fire extinguisher in your RV is another critical consideration. It should be in an easily accessible place, away from potential fire sources like the stove or heating appliances. A good spot could be near the exit door, allowing easy access even in an emergency.

While a fire extinguisher is vital, it should be part of a larger fire safety plan. Regularly check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and ensure everyone knows what to do in case of a fire. Safety should always be the priority, and evacuate the RV immediately in the event of a fire. Here at RVtravel.com, we have regularly published stories and videos about the astonishing speed with which an RV fire will grow and spread due to liquid fuels, flammable construction materials, upholstery, etc.

An RV safety essential

An appropriately rated, well-maintained fire extinguisher, correctly located, is essential to RV safety. It is necessary to check the availability and serviceability of extinguishers before the start of the camping season and before every trip. Once a fire has started is not the time to find that your extinguishers have already been depleted or are expired. Coupled with good practices and awareness, it significantly reduces the risk of a fire becoming a disaster. So, enjoy your RV adventures, but remember—safety first!

