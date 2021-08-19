Thursday, August 19, 2021
Thursday, August 19, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomePickup Trucks
Pickup TrucksRV Recalls

Many 2015-2020 Ram trucks recalled for side air bag danger

By RV Travel
0

The potential number of trucks affected is 212,373.

A separated inflator end cap or inflator rupture can allow compressed gas to escape, resulting in the end cap or other components being propelled into the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace as necessary, the SABIC assemblies, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 1, 2021. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Y55.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Not receiving an email reminder notice for new issues of the RVtravel.com newsletter? Sign up here.

##RVT1014b

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 79

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,297FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.