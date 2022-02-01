Chrysler recalls up to 171,789 Ram trucks

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 vehicles, Ram 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 Cab Chassis, 5500 Cab Chassis and 3500 Cab Chassis with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 lbs.

The windshield wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing the wipers to function improperly and reduce the driver’s visibility in certain weather conditions. Reduced visibility increases the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will tighten the wiper nuts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 18, 2022. This recall is an expansion of recall number 20V-208. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Z08.

The potential number of trucks affected is 171,789.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1038b