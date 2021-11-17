Chrysler recalls 222,400 Ram trucks for potential engine stall

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ram 2500, 3500 pickup trucks, and Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 cab chassis vehicles equipped with Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel engines. The high pressure fuel pump (HPFP) may fail, resulting in a sudden engine stall without warning. More than 222,000 trucks are potentially affected by this recall.

An engine stall increases the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the HPFP, update the powertrain control module (PCM) software, and inspect and replace additional fuel system components as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 1, 2022. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Y78.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).