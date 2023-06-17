Class A demolished in freeway crash – Lessons learned? (Video)

Picture yourself on busy Interstate 5, in Everett, Washington, north of Seattle. The seemingly normal flow of traffic is suddenly interrupted as a Class A motorhome careens from the “slow lane side” of the pavement and into the center barrier. The impact basically demolishes the fiberglass coach body. From the windshield, a dog is ejected. This freeway crash is not just a scenario, it really happened last February 15. What lessons can be learned? First, look at the heart-stopping video.

Nasty freeway crash background

Here’s the background. A commercial truck driver, piloting a 26’ van rated at 29,000 pounds with a load of batteries, had just merged onto I-5. He’d settled his rig down in the lane next to the slow lane. Behind him in the next lane over was the motor coach. The motorhome driver’s speed was faster than that of the commercial truck, so he overtook him. Before clearing the commercial truck, however, the Class A driver pulled into the lane next to the slow lane, impacting the truck.

The initial impact between the two rigs temporarily joined them together and dragged both vehicles into the slow lane. The truck driver kept his head, pulling slightly to the left to overcome the impact force and prevent his rig from mashing the Jersey barrier on the shoulder side of the pavement. He also braked, and when he did, the two rigs separated. The motorhome then careened into the right-side Jersey barrier, basically performing a “do-it-yourself” PIT maneuver. From there, the unfortunate rig did a high-speed traverse of all the lanes to the left of it, finally self-destructing on the center barrier. A spectacular freeway crash, indeed.

Meanwhile, in the motorhome

The motorhome driver had company. Two dogs and two human passengers, bringing a total of five souls on board. As mentioned, one of the dogs was ejected from the motorhome. Happily, the dog lived to tell the story of the freeway crash. One passenger was lying down in the rig, injured and taken to the hospital. Another passenger in the rig was also taken to the hospital, as medics were unsure of that one’s injuries. The driver had to be extracted from the accident as his head was caught in the steering wheel. Incidentally, the truck driver mentions he later learned that the Class A driver had no insurance and was driving with his license suspended.

In addition to providing the dash-cam images of this messy freeway crash, the commercial truck driver added these points. When making his merge onto the interstate, he insists that he had his turn signals on. Additionally, he says he repeatedly checked his mirrors to see that traffic was clear in his merge lane.

Lessons learned?

What do we learn from this freeway crash? We count several items of interest.

It’s quite clear the motorhome didn’t allow enough clearance for moving over into the slow lane. For those new to the game of piloting an RV, particularly a motorhome, the rule is: Don’t pull into that next lane until you can see from your mirrors both headlights of the vehicle you’re passing. Had that been done, this whole thing wouldn’t have happened.

Next, as much as you love having Fido (or Fluffy, for that matter) sitting up there riding shotgun with you, don’t. Don’t let your unrestrained pet up in front of the rig, and for heaven’s sake, don’t let them ride on the dash! Not only do they stand a great chance of ejection in the case of a crash, they can easily block your view, barking at dogs alongside the road, or chattering at birds.

Seatbelts?

Everyone on board should be wearing seatbelts. Yeah, it’s a great temptation to “conk out” on a long road trip. A motorhome offers a big temptation for a quick snooze, what with a soft bed easily accessible. But a high speed freeway crash can blast you right out of the Land of Nod and into the Land of White Coats and oxygen tubes.

Training?

If the passenger side of the motorhome is any indicator, this might not be the first rodeo that the motorhome driver participated in. The obvious scrapes down the side of the rig, evidently created before the “run in” with the battery-carrying truck, show somebody has had trouble with crunching into things. Some critics of RVing suggest a special license endorsement should be required before jetting off in an RV, with proper training and testing before issuance. We’re not taking a stand on this, but in any event, getting RV driver training isn’t a bad idea at all.

What else do you see in this “picture” of the nasty freeway crash? We’d like to hear from you. Please click on the box below to comment, and use “Freeway Crash” as your subject. And please keep it civil.

