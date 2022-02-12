Why my clock is my enemy

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

There are times I want to break my clock. It just keeps ticking and ticking and ticking, always reminding me of passing time. The problem is that time keeps going faster and faster. It’s unfair. It should be the other way around: Time should go slower as we age so we can enjoy ourselves more in the waning years of our earthly existence.

Kids want to grow up fast, but time to them drags. It’s an eternity between Monday and Friday. For older people, there is only Monday and Friday — no Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. It’s Monday, then Friday. For me, there is only one weekday that is in any way remarkable. It happens only when I am home. It’s Thursday. That’s Garbage Day, when I must move the garbage, recycling and yard waste to the curb for disposal. One of the really good things about being on the road is no Garbage Day.

When you’re a kid, Christmas comes once a long year. When you are older, it seems as if Santa is always at the mall. And birthdays, it’s an eternity between them when you’re a kid. When you’re older, you barely finish one cake and it’s time for another.

My days, when I am not traveling, are like this: Get out of bed, take a shower, shave, eat oatmeal, drink coffee for awhile, read my email, write for awhile, read or watch Netflix after dinner, go to bed, get up again, take another shower. To be honest, I sometimes feel like I am always in the shower.

The only proven way I have found to slow the passage of time is to sit in a dentist’s chair.

Chuck Woodbury is the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com who has written millions of words in his lifetime in periodicals throughout the world.