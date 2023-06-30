Butt-to-nose RV sites. How close is close enough?

How close is close enough?! We are currently butt-to-nose with our RV neighbor next door. While we could easily find campsites all along our trip from Arizona to Minnesota, now in Minnesota, it has become a challenge. We have ended up for seventeen l-o-n-g days at a full-hookup site at an RV park near the metropolitan area.

It is a fine RV park with concrete sites, full hookups, picnic tables, and fire pits, but it’s the tight sites that bother me. 29 of the sites are back-in and 94 are pull-through butt-to-nose. And tight, I might add! The RV park is completely filled. Seasonal folks are mainly on the perimeter and weekly/nightly on the pull-throughs.

I am finding that my preferred state and regional parks are putting strict limits on the number of days camped in a month and in a season. We have exhausted the number of days in those parks. Don’t get me wrong, I think that is absolutely the right thing to do, but it has unfortunately left us here.

Trying not to complain

I am trying not to complain, but in the photo below you can see our neighbor’s window through our window. There are 12 inches between us. Needless to say, the shade is permanently down.

I kept asking my husband about the periodic “booms” we could hear. He didn’t know. No pattern, just sometimes boom, boom, boom, and sometimes nothing. We discovered this morning that it is a kid running back and forth in our too-close neighbor’s RV! Reminds me of an apartment without the insulated walls.

There was a discussion in RV Travel about the difference between campgrounds and RV parks. I have always used the terms interchangeably, but if there was a fire pit it was a campground. Nope, this place has a fire pit but this is definitely an RV park!

Would we stay here again? Probably, but selectively. I would want to know where the site was before booking and preferably a spacious (by RV park standards) back-in. I found out today the sites are released on September 1 and just like with the state and regional campgrounds, my dialing finger better be in shape.

