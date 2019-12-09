Club provides support for women RVers

Twenty-seven years ago, while traveling across country by RV, Zoe Swanagon and Lovern King rarely saw other women traveling alone with recreational vehicles. They also found that RV parks and camp activities were usually aimed at couples.

In 1991, while attending an RV rally in California, they posted a notice for a meeting of independent women RVers. The turnout was so large that another was promptly scheduled for the next day. At these meetings, women expressed their loneliness on the road and their desire to make connections with other women. Thus was born the now-popular group, RVing Women.

The group, the only international support network solely for the woman RV enthusiast, now numbers more than 2,000 members. They range in age from 20s to 80s with most between 50 and 70. About one-third are retired or semi-retired. Most members own motorhomes, followed in order by vans, fifth wheels, travel trailers, tent trailers and campers. Some don’t own an RV, but are interested in learning more about the lifestyle, staying at motels when attending club events.

Many members are newly widowed, facing the challenge of RVing alone for the first time. Some are still married, but travel without their husbands who are unable or don’t care to travel. Others travel alone or with a friend.

RVW is structured without formal chapters. A national program of rallies, classes and caravans is coordinated through its website. Other activities are organized locally.

National rallies are scheduled in many states and Canadian provinces and include educational seminars with topics including personal safety and preventive maintenance. Social and recreational activities are also included.

For membership information visit the club’s website RVingWomen.org.

