Sunday, July 17, 2022

RV Recalls

Coachmen trailers recalled for possible trailer brake failure

By RV Travel
Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Coachmen Catalina travel trailers. The breakaway switch may be incorrectly wired to the battery disconnect, which can prevent the trailer brakes from activating as intended.

Trailer brakes that fail to activate can increase the risk of a crash and injury. As many as 202 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and re-wire the breakaway switch, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 15, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-6241. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1529.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

