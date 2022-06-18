RV Review: 2022 Coachmen Cross Trail XL 22XG

Today’s RV review is of the 2022 Coachmen Cross Trail XL 22XG. This is a small, no slide, Class C motorhome based on the Ford E-350 “cutaway” chassis. There are some really good and also not-so-good things about this chassis before we even get into the motorhome.

Ford E-350

The Ford E-350 platform is essentially the front portion of the Ford Econoline platform in heavy-duty form. Think of things like delivery vans, U-Haul trucks, that sort of thing. Ford supplies these and then someone else builds the back. Like Coachmen, for example.

In the past few years, likely in response to pending legislation that makes diesel engines more difficult to certify for sale, Ford came up with a very large, simple, gasoline V8 that truly is a throwback to the big, simple, powerful V8 engines in the land yachts that used to roam America’s highways.

Unlike the high-tech engines in the Ford Transit cutaway that employ two turbochargers to achieve their power, this lumbering giant just makes power through its sheer size rather than any newfangled tech.

Heavy-duty chassis

For a heavy-duty chassis, I like this. It’s going to get horrible mileage, anyway. So, complicating things and potentially requiring premium fuel really has no appeal to me. Further, a motorhome is always working. So a small turbocharged engine that might get great mileage in a pickup that’s unloaded but provide power when it isn’t, isn’t going to live in a condition where it’s not called on to produce a lot of power.

Depending on how they’re equipped, these E-Series platforms can also carry a lot of weight. However, the E-350 platform is one of the lighter variants of this platform.

But these platforms are also dated and have that U-Haul feel to them. That’s likely the biggest downfall.

Coachmen Cross Trail 22XG 1 of 12

Load those wagons

Speaking of loads, this motorhome is one of the more flexible designs I’ve seen, and I can see why it has been earning awards.

Despite not having slides, there is a fairly large cargo area in the back made possible by a bed that folds up and out of the way. Getting to that storage is made easy by a half-height door in the very back.

From there you could easily load a kayak, a couple of bicycles, or any number of things that make your adventures more adventurous.

This large cargo area is also nifty in that it’s within the body of the motorhome. So you could load two eBikes back there and they would be away from prying eyes plus out of the weather. I like this storage area.

Sleepytime in the Coachmen Cross Trail XL 22XG

When it’s not being used to schlep around your stuff, this large cargo area is also the bedroom. The bed flips up or down, depending on your need at the time. While this is a queen-sized bed, it’s also an east-west bed and is cut off at the corner a bit.

Depending on who is camping with you, you could forgo the proper bed in the rear altogether.

There is a bunk above the cab that measures 39” X 95” but that’s good for 800 pounds. I’m thinking this might be good enough for one person, but that person can certainly displace a lot of water in the pool.

Lounge around

Another sleeping option is the lounge, which is a pretty clever affair.

There’s an “L”-shaped lounge that’s permanently in place here. I like that Coachmen puts child seat tethers in the lounge. That isn’t common in the RV industry at all.

But there’s also an extension that lets you turn this into a “U”-shaped dinette, instead—giving you more seating.

Speaking of seating, the captain’s chairs in the cab of this rig swivel around so you could seat everybody who can sleep here. They can even share a single conversation space.

Highlights of the Coachmen Cross Trail XL 22XG

In addition to all that storage in the back, there’s also a decent-sized storage compartment on the road side of this rig.

But the real highlight is the relative simplicity of this offering. There is no slide, there’s all that storage in the back and, at 24’ 3”, you can drive this around almost like a large car. If you prioritize a relatively nimble rig that doesn’t have slides and actually offers great storage plus a nice conversation space, this might be your answer.

That flexible dinette is also a plus, with the ability to go from almost a chaise lounge to a “U”-shaped dinette.

Observations

When I was handling warranties at the dealership, one of the items that I could almost guarantee would come back is a particular Dometic thermostat. This thing used foam as the spring for the buttons and, with the jiggling of RVs going down the road, sooner or later that foam would fail.

That’s the thermostat in this. It’s easy to replace, but this thermostat is lousy.

The interior and cab on this unit also tell the story that this is at the lower end of the motorhome price spectrum. Also, there aren’t a lot of windows on the camp side.

Boondocking and travel access in the Cross Trail XL 22XG

Since there’s no slide in this unit, it works well all the time. Of course, that depends on what you load into that cavernous rear compartment.

There’s an okay amount of water, at 41 gallons. But the gray tank is a bit small, at 28 gallons.

Since this is a motorhome, it also comes with a generator. So, for those who worry about solar, worry not. However, I also appreciate that either 190 or 380 watts of solar is available. Also, unlike most motorhomes, this one can be had with a 12-volt DC compressor fridge.

In summary

I like how they’ve not only used the space in the Coachmen Cross Trail XL 22XG, but made it very flexible, as well. A few things I would have the dealer do right away is replace the cheap vent fan with something that actually accomplishes air movement. Also get rid of that lousy thermostat.

I mean, I would do this before it even left the lot the first time.

Great road trip vehicle

But the layout in the Cross Trail XL 22XG is very practical and could be a great road trip vehicle. With a decent number of belted positions plus full accessibility all the time, and a size that’s not too big, Coachmen has a winner here. Yeah, yeah. It does feel a bit “rental fleet-y” overall, but it’s still a good package.

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson—me!

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping .

You can also check out his RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT01057