Columbus, Indiana—Not your typical Midwest town

Surprised and thrilled. That’s how my husband and I felt upon discovering this Midwest gem. Columbus, Indiana, is not your typical Midwest town!

Unexpected architecture

Columbus, Indiana, has a population of around 48,000. Still, it boasts a remarkable concentration of architectural masterpieces that rival any major metropolis. The story of Columbus’ architectural significance began in the mid-20th century. That’s when a visionary foundation and a group of local leaders decided to turn their town into a showcase of modern architecture. This forward-thinking approach has since become a significant part of the town’s identity.

The Cummins Foundation

At the heart of Columbus’ architectural marvels is the Cummins Foundation. It was founded by J. Irwin Miller, then the CEO of Cummins Engine Company. Miller, a patron of the arts and design enthusiast, made it his mission to bring world-class architects to Columbus to design public buildings. He established a program that paid the architect’s fee for any public building project, provided the architect was selected from a list of renowned talents. This bold initiative resulted in the creation of iconic structures that define Columbus’ skyline today.

Iconic architectural landmarks

One of the most recognizable landmarks in Columbus is the North Christian Church, designed by Eero Saarinen. Its futuristic design, with a swooping roof and sky-high pinnacle, is a testament to the daring spirit of modern architecture. The church’s interiors are just as stunning as the exteriors, with a soaring sanctuary that seems to almost touch the heavens.

Another architectural gem in Columbus is the Miller House and Garden, also designed by Eero Saarinen in collaboration with landscape architect Dan Kiley. The home’s design features clean lines, open spaces, and an extensive garden that is really a work of art in itself.

The Cleo Rogers Memorial Library, designed by I.M. Pei, is an example of how modern design can be both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Pei’s mastery of contemporary architecture can be seen both inside and outside this beautiful library.

A walkable treasure hunt

Exploring Columbus’ architectural treasures is an adventure in itself. You can take a self-guided walking tour, following maps and brochures provided by the Columbus Visitors Center, or take a scheduled tour, like my husband and I did. As you wander through Columbus’ streets, you’ll encounter innovative designs at every turn, from postmodern marvels to classical structures. Artistic sculptures and imaginative displays are also found throughout Columbus—just waiting to be discovered.

A commitment kept

Columbus’ commitment to architectural excellence hasn’t lessened over the years. The city continues to commission and maintain outstanding buildings designed by internationally renowned architects. Columbus, Indiana, is certainly not your typical Midwest town!

Small town—big reputation

Columbus, Indiana, is a small town with a big reputation in the world of architecture. Thanks to the vision of J. Irwin Miller and the Cummins Foundation, it has become a center of architectural innovation. The town’s dedication to preserving and expanding its collection of iconic buildings makes it a must-visit destination for anyone with an appreciation for the art and beauty of architecture.

Do you have a favorite or unusual Midwest destination I should know about? Tell me in the comments below.

More Midwest travel:

##RVT1126