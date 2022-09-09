Your thoughts invited: Have Walmart ‘campers’ changed?

In this feature, we ask our RVtravel.com readers a question to see what they think about a particular issue. Today, we’re asking about Walmart.

The stores have long been a favorite overnight stopping point for RVers who either found staying there in their RVs very convenient, or they just wanted to catch 8 hours of sleep and didn’t want to pay $50 or more for a campsite in an RV park where they didn’t need any of the services.

In our editors’ meetings, the subject of “Houseless RVers” has come up. By that, we mean people who live in their RVs, not just travel with them for recreation. Now, most of these folks, we realize, live this way by choice — they travel with very comfortable RVs and love the freedom of moving about on a whim.

But there is another, growing group of full-timers — those folks who can’t afford any other way to live. About the best they can do is to somehow acquire a free or almost free RV, often in terrible shape, and then live in it on vacant lots or along city streets. Some of these folks stay in Walmart and other big box store parking kits, at times for days or weeks on end. In some cases, the crowds have grown so large, stores have resorted to posting “No overnight stay” signs.

If you are a regular Walmart camper, we’d like to know if you have seen a change in the type of people who stay in the parking lots. Is it pretty much as it always has been, or have you noticed more people who appear to be barely getting by, living in old or beat-up RVs.

We encourage your comments. Please use the form below. We may quote you in a future article.