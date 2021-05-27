Thursday, May 27, 2021
Just for fun

Cool contest: Win an official RVtravel.com coffee mug!

1

This could be your lucky day! 

“Yes, coffee does taste better” these RVtravel.com fans say.

In Sunday’s RVtravel.com newsletter (May 23, 2021), the Secret Phrase was about Margaret and her frog named Harry Wadsworth III. What exactly happened to Harry as noted in the Secret Phrase? We will send an incredibly cool RV Travel Mug to a randomly selected reader with the correct response out of the first 75 readers to email us by 3 p.m. Pacific time today, May 27, 2021. We can only ship to addresses in the USA and Canada (sorry to our many readers in far off lands).

And remember, we guarantee that coffee tastes better in this mug! If you do not completely agree then … well, that’s okay. But we’re pretty sure we’re right.

And let’s all be fair: Only one entry per household! Enter with the form below.

Marilyn M
16 days ago

Enjoy the daily contests, thanks.

