Win a drone!

OK, it’s time for another RVtravel.com surprise contest. Today, it’s your chance to win a very cool little drone – a highly rated entry-level flying machine.

The contest begins at exactly 7 a.m. (Pacific) and not a moment sooner. We can’t start it earlier in fairness to West Coast readers, who are still asleep when readers on the East Coast are already up and working on their third cup of coffee.

We’re giving away the drone at random to one of the first 1,600 readers who enter. We hope that’s you!

Click to see if you won.

Here are the official rules direct from Amazon.