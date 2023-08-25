Friday, August 25, 2023

Convenience store selling gasoline right now for $2.99

By RV Travel
0
Sheetz

If you live near a Sheetz convenience store or are traveling near one, you are in luck. Its Unleaded 88 gasoline is selling for $2.99 a gallon through the end of this month — in other words, until right before midnight, August 31.

Sheetz operates more than 500 convenience stores throughout six states: Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Known and sold as Unleaded 88, E15 is a blend of ethanol (15%) and gas (85%). It contains 5 percent more ethanol than E10 (Unleaded 87), which the EPA says is the most common fuel used in the U.S.

In addition to three grades of gasoline, Sheetz also sells diesel fuel and K-1 kerosene. No special deals on those right now, sorry to report.

To learn more about Sheetz and its locations that offer the Unleaded 88, visit its website.

