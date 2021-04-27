Cooking videos for the home or RV

If you love cooking, you’ll love these short videos (most less than a minute) with great tips about how to prepare and cook main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Some of the videos offer cooking tricks and techniques that you’ve never heard of before, like how to peel tomatoes, how to debone a chicken, and how to properly measure ingredients. The videos play one after another.

Some videos will play from start to finish. Most will play for about 15 seconds at which point you’ll see a graphic on the right side of the frame asking if you want to stay to finish the video or go to the next one. Click the option you prefer.

We hope you enjoy these. Be warned: If you’re viewing near meal time, you might get terribly hungry!

The editors