Friday, January 27, 2023

Maintenance & Repair

Having a towing maintenance kit could save your trip

By Dustin Simpson
Every Wednesday we meet for a livestream called Talkin’ RV Tech. We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call “cool tools.” These are tools and gadgets that we actually use! We also believe they will be helpful to you. This clip is of one of our latest shares: Towing Maintenance Kits.

Towing Maintenance Kits

Murphy’s Law

Murphy says, “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” And Murphy doesn’t exclude camping. Typically leading up to a holiday weekend, I can count on at least one RV to pull in unannounced. Inside is a couple with a mountain of tension. They’ve had their trip planned for months and they’re packed and ready to hit the road, BUT their trailer, truck or tow vehicle has no lights. More often than not, the problem is just a bad connection, which can be easily fixed with a towing maintenance kit.

Why you should have a towing maintenance kit on hand

Having a towing maintenance kit on hand is important for several reasons:

  1. Safety: Proper functioning of the electrical systems on a towable unit is essential for safe towing. A towing maintenance kit can be used to repair or maintain these connections, ensuring that the lights, brakes, and other electrical systems are working properly.
  2. Convenience: If an issue with the electrical connections on a towable unit arises while on a trip, having a kit on hand allows you to fix the problem on the spot, rather than having to find a repair shop or wait to get back home.
  3. Cost-effective: Regular maintenance and repairs using a kit can help prevent more serious and costly problems from arising in the future.
  4. Avoid breakdown: Having a kit can prevent unexpected breakdowns, which could be costly and dangerous, especially if you are on a long trip or towing a heavy load.
  5. Compliance: Proper electrical connections on a towing trailer are also legally required. By having a kit, you can ensure that the electrical connections on your trailer are compliant with the regulations, avoiding any legal issues.

Join us LIVE!

We hope you join in on the conversation—we’d love to chat with you! Join us live this coming Wednesday at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST) for Talkin’ RV Tech. You can join us on any of the YouTube or Facebook destinations linked below. We hope to see you there!

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

