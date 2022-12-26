Cool Tools: Kill A Watt measures watt/amp draw

Every Wednesday (except this Wednesday!) we meet for a livestream called, Talkin’ RV Tech. We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call “cool tools.” These are tools and gadgets that we actually use! We also believe they will be helpful to you.

Here’s a clip of one of our latest videos where we discuss the Kill A Watt™ EZ Electricity Usage Monitor.

This gadget is extremely useful when checking how many watts or amps a particular appliance draws. It even works for small appliances such as a toaster, coffee maker, hot plate, air fryer, or hair dryer.

Whether you are parked at a campground and plugged into 30 amps or you are wanting to build an off-grid system for dry camping, managing your energy usage will be the key to your success.

To use this gadget, you plug the Kill A Watt into an AC wall outlet and then plug in the device you want to measure. It reads out Amps, Watts, Volts, Hertz and Kilowatts per Hour. In the video’s example, Dave tested a heat gun. That heat gun was using 11 amps to run. While most people won’t be running a heat gun while camping, it is comparable to a small ceramic heater that is commonly used.

Cool Tools

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

