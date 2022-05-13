These COOL treats are for good boys and girls only!

This week in the mail… A delicious-smelling, totally drool-worthy package arrived from Cooper’s Treats. Well, it was delicious-smelling and drool-worthy for my dog, at least.

Cooper’s Treats, founded by a young guy, Alex, and his pups in San Diego, CA, makes dog-approved treats and “pupsicles” for very, very good boys and girls.

I received a “Pupsicle Starter Kit” from Cooper’s Treats and Astor, my dog, was immediately intrigued.

Inside the kit are two “Pupsicle” mixers, one is turkey and cinnamon, and the other is beef and cheddar. Yummy! I was impressed by the ingredients: just freeze-dried turkey, whole wheat flour, whole egg protein and cinnamon in one, and freeze-dried beef, whole wheat flour, whole egg protein, and cheddar cheese powder in the other. No nonsense! The kit also comes with a silicone mold for shaping the treats (six pawprint shapes and two bones).

To make the “pupsicles” all you have to do is mix equal parts water to equal parts powder mix, pour the mixture into the molding, place in the freezer, and voila! One happy, and cool, pup comin’ right up!

Astor, who taste-tested both flavors, dog-gone approves. She’s going to love these in the summer. Running through the sprinkler with a pupsicle afterward? Does life get any better than that?

Thanks, Cooper’s Treats! You made Astor’s Day. I’m going to keep this kit well-stocked for the hot months ahead.

You can learn more about Cooper’s Treats on their website, and you can also find their products on Amazon. Here’s the Pupsicle Starter Kit that I used.

