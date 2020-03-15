Breaking Coronavirus News that Impacts RVers

Here’s the latest news about the coronavirus and how it is affecting the RV community. We will update this daily as news develops. If you learn of any developments that we should report, please let us know at editor@rvtravel.com .

FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, canceled its March 26 to 29 International Rally in Tucson, Arizona. Up to 4,000 RVers were originally expected. Read more.

Due to New Mexico state banning public gatherings in response to coronavirus, all New Mexico State Parks are now closed to overnight camping. All 35 state parks will remain open for day use. The overnight camping ban will expire on April 9 unless extended. Visitors with overnight camping reservations will be issued a full refund. For details visit the State Parks website.

U.S. National Parks and their facilities remain open during the coronavirus epidemic in the United States while National Park Service (NPS) officials await further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, agency staff said Thursday.

The Navajo Nation is moving to close all Navajo Nation Tribal Parks, including four popular sites in Arizona, due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. Closures in Arizona include Four Corners Monument, Little Colorado River Tribal Park, Canyon de Chelly Campground, and Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park, also known as Antelope Canyon.

The Freightliner Chassis Owners Club has canceled its March 18-22 rally in Hemet, California. “The age group for rally participants is also of concern as many are in the over 60 population. Social distancing is difficult if not impossible at one of our rallies and the risk of community-spread is now considered too high to take a chance,” the group noted on its website.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation has closed these campgrounds until at least April 1: Daughters of the American Revolution Campground, Goshen; Savoy Mountain State Forest Campground, Florida; Beartown State Forest Campground, Monterey; Mohawk Trail State Forest Campground, Charlemont; Scusset Beach State Reservation Campground, Sagamore Beach.

Yesterday, the National Park Service temporarily suspended elevator tours in the Washington Monument. Visitors may continue to enjoy the grounds as well as other monuments along the National Mall. Other closures include the Arlington National Cemetery, the Smithsonian Institution museums, and the National Zoo.

All events and group activities have been canceled at Florida State Parks. Day use and camping are unaffected.

Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego, Louisiana, is closed to the public because of its proximity to New Orleans which had almost all of the state’s 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday afternoon. The park is being used as a possible overflow isolation area. Campground reservations have been canceled through April 13.

San Francisco will use RVs stationed throughout the city to house members of its homeless population who are infected with the coronavirus for self-quarantine. According to KTVU, the office of Mayor London Breed announced the plan Tuesday. It will apply to people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who have been exposed to it but don’t need hospitalization and who aren’t able to self-isolate in shared spaces like homeless shelters, SROs, or on the street. In King County, Wash., officials plans to turn 30 RVs into temporary housing for isolating infected persons.

The Augusta (Georgia) RV Show went off as planned this weekend at the Augusta Civic Center, but was limited to 250 people at a time.

At this time, all of Harvest Hosts 1,390 Hosts (including golf courses) are still available for overnight stays. A membership in Harvest Hosts allows free stays at any of these locations — most at farms, wineries, microbreweries and other unique locations.

Many casinos around the country have temporarily shut down. Encore Boston Harbor, the $2.6 billion dollar casino in Everett, Massachusetts, that opened last June, closed today for at least two weeks. The state’s gaming commission also closed Massachusetts’ other two casinos: the MGM Springfield and the Plainridge Park Casino. Other casinos have closed in Ohio, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Many casinos in other states and on Indian reservations have closed down parts of their operations.

All large programs and large events at Fort Macon State Park in Georgia have been canceled through April 24.

Forget chowing down on free food samples at Costco: The warehouse club is no longer giving them out due to coronavirus concerns. Stay tuned.

California State Parks will suspend tours of Hearst Castle beginning tomorrow. The visitor center and its food service and gift shop will remain open.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., has closed temporarily.

Effective last Friday all public programs, events and trainings in Pennsylvania State Parks and forests are canceled for the remainder of March and the month of April. With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, DCNR facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in COVID-19 spread. Camping is still permitted. More.

In response to coronavirus concerns, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, will be closed to the public from Sunday, March 15, through Saturday, March 28.

Fort Wilderness Campground at Walt Disney World in Florida is open and offering a 20% discount for stays Sunday through Thursday from March 29 to May 21. Disney World is closed (as is Disneyland in the West).

British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec have all banned events larger than 250 people.

Barring any future notices, the Alabama State Parks remain open and it’s business as usual. Visit its social media pages and alapark.com to stay informed on any future announcements.

Dockweiler Beach RV residents were asked to vacate the Los Angeles RV park on Friday “due to the need for emergency shelter related to the COVID-19 virus.” The park said that county emergency services required the space to shelter individuals impacted by the coronavirus.

Walmart said Saturday that it will modify its store hours. Beginning today, all of Walmart’s more than 4,700 U.S. stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. The company said the shortened hours will help employees restock shelves overnight and clean stores.

At first glance all looks normal in Las Vegas. But look closer: buffets are closing, nightclubs and day clubs are shuttering and resorts are using thermal cameras to screen guests for fevers – a symptom of the coronavirus.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida will be temporarily closed as of March 16 until further notice for the health and safety of employees and guests to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Monaco International, a large chapter of FMCA, has canceled its pre-rally scheduled the week before the big international rally in Tucson, which was canceled on Friday.

The Good Sam Spring Rally (Samboree) scheduled for next month in Okeechobee, Florida, has been canceled.

Georgia state officials are preparing Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County for isolating and monitoring patients who may have been exposed to the disease caused by the coronavirus. The government has already installed seven emergency trailers there and other related materials are on the way.

ANOTHER TIME,

ANOTHER HEALTH CRISIS

In 1937, Dr. L.E. Burney and nurse Fran Miller traveled in a new travel trailer-laboratory just completed for the United States Public Health Service. The mobile lab was the latest weapon in war against syphilis. Here, a patient is interviewed in Washington, D.C. After a short stay there, the clinic-on-wheels, which was “fully equipped in every respect,” traveled to Georgia for use in a syphilis control project there. At the time, syphilis was a widespread problem and there was no safe and effective treatment.

All scheduled programs and events have been canceled at Nevada State Parks through March. The parks remain open.

The famed music festival in Coachella, known for drawing hundreds of thousands to the California desert, many of them with RVs, has been postponed until October.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said today that the administration is considering some domestic travel restrictions, specifically with regards to certain areas hard hit with the coronavirus. “We are considering a broad range of measures,” Pence added during the briefing. There have been internal discussions about restricting travel to areas in Washington state and other places considered “hot spots” for the virus.

Canceled or postponed RV Shows

The Sport, Boat, and RV show planned for this weekend at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, has been canceled.

This weekend’s 62nd annual Portland (Oregon) Metro Dealers RV Show has been canceled in connection with ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The Sacramento Boat & RV Show has been canceled. It was originally scheduled for this weekend.

The 2020 Colorado Springs RV & Travel Expo has been canceled It was originally scheduled for April 2-4.

The Central Valley Sportsmen’s Boat and RV Show in Bakersfield, Calif., scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed to May 15-17 due to the coronavirus.

Michigan shows canceled: the 25th Port Huron RV & Camping Show, March 14-15, the 43rd Annual Flint RV & Camping Show, March 20-22, and the Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show, March 27-29.

The 2020 Springfield (Illinois) RV Show has been canceled. It was originally scheduled for March 20-22.

The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show has canceled its event (that included RV displays) set for this weekend in Redmond, Oregon.

The 2020 Baton Rouge New Orleans RV Show, scheduled for later this week, has been postponed.

Please send your coronavirus news to editor@rvtravel.com