A county in California just reversed its ban on Harvest Hosts

Back in December, I wrote an article detailing an ongoing conflict in San Luis Obispo (SLO) County, California, over Harvest Hosts locations. Over the course of 2022, numerous locations from vineyards to botanical shops received code violations for operating illegal campgrounds. With no laws drafted pertaining to Harvest Hosts, lawmakers and code enforcers believed that these locations were doing something wrong—even though Harvest Hosts is a nationally recognized program.

Nearly four months after community backlash and frustration, SLO County has added new codes to its legislation that allow these hosts to operate. However, these new regulations are still quite restrictive and numerous questions remain unanswered for the locations involved.

New Harvest Hosts regulations in SLO County

On February 7, the Board of Supervisors in SLO County voted 4 to 1 on allowing Harvest Hosts to operate in the area. However, unlike other jurisdictions across the country, SLO put in tight restrictions that all hosts must follow to avoid fines. These include:

Self-Contained Units: To legally operate outside the legislative confines of an “RV Park”, all RVs on the Harvest Hosts properties must be completely self-contained.

To legally operate outside the legislative confines of an “RV Park”, all RVs on the Harvest Hosts properties must be completely self-contained. Stay Lengths: According to the new guidelines, RVers can only stay at each Harvest Hosts location for one consecutive night. They can return to same location throughout the week as long as they’re not doing so multiple days in a row.

According to the new guidelines, RVers can only stay at each Harvest Hosts location for one consecutive night. They can return to same location throughout the week as long as they’re not doing so multiple days in a row. No Charging: Harvest Hosts locations cannot charge for the parking spot, but visitors may support the business that they’re staying at.

Harvest Hosts locations cannot charge for the parking spot, but visitors may support the business that they’re staying at. Agriculturally Related: Since these locations are not RV parks, they must abide by “permitting visitor-use” policies. Hosts must associate with a registered agricultural practice like a vineyard, tasting room, or farm stand.

Since these locations are not RV parks, they must abide by “permitting visitor-use” policies. Hosts must associate with a registered agricultural practice like a vineyard, tasting room, or farm stand. Occupancy Restriction: The number of RVs that each host can accommodate is based on the number of parking spots available. If they have three to 10 parking spaces, only three RVs can stay. 11 or more parking spaces bumps this up to a maximum of five RVs.

Reasons for the Harvest Hosts restrictions

The primary intent of these restrictions is to limit the extent of land use. In SLO County’s view, Harvest Hosts locations should promote agritourism, not extended RV stays. The regulations are designed to incentivize the support of small businesses while also preventing travelers from overstaying. Hosts will not be required to register with the County.

SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg was the only opposing vote. She believed that the locations should only have one single-night stay, to “protect establishments that pay transient occupancy tax.”

What about the previous fines?

If you recall from the previous article, multiple hosts received fines for being in violation of SLO’s policies. One of the business owners personally reached out to me, stating that she had to appear at an administrative hearing. While there, she was denied a continuance to hire an attorney, and found guilty of operating an illegal campground. According to this business owner, she incurred a fine of $4,600 for every day of illegal operation.

How will SLO County manage existing violations with this policy change? Four Sisters Ranch asked at the February 7 hearing for violations to be rescinded following the new legislation. However, this has not occurred. SLO County Counsel Rita Neal stated that property owners will have to work directly with Code Enforcement for resolution. This leaves many of the fined businesses confused about how to proceed.

Government oversight or reasonable restrictions? You decide

Although Harvest Hosts has successfully operated in many counties without issues, SLO County seems to be an exception. While county officials raised valid arguments throughout the hearing process, it still leaves a sour taste in the mouth of many RVers and hosts.

As an RVer, do you believe that these new restrictions were reasonable? Or are they just an example of a disconnected government body applying laws to a situation they know very little about? Tell me what you think in the comments.

