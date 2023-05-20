Couple sues Thor Motor Coach over defects in their RV

A West Virginia couple, Bryan Price and Misty Price, have initiated a lawsuit against Thor Motor Coach, alleging violations of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

The couple purchased a 2021 Thor Palazzo motorhome on April 12 of that year. The complaint was filed in Kanawha Circuit Court under the case number 23-C-110. In addition to Thor Motor Coach, defendants named in the lawsuit include Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp., Daimler Truck North America, Matheny Motor Truck Company and Western Branch Diesel.

The Prices claim they negotiated the sale of the motorhome on the phone and internet from their home in West Virginia and executed the sales documents in Illinois, where the vehicle was listed for sale.

“Plaintiffs have experienced serious and repeated problems with the motorhome immediately since their purchase,” the complaint states, including defective and inoperable slides, misalignment, discolored and cut linoleum, broken interior windows and other issues.

The Prices claim despite repeated repair attempts the vehicle is still defective. They claim Western also failed to fully complete a safety recall campaign concerning the defective valve stem extensions.

“Plaintiffs attempted to work out many issues by entering into a settlement agreement with Thor whereby Thor, in part, promised to complete ‘all unresolved repairs,'” says the complaint.

While the vehicle was with Thor for nearly three weeks in 2022, the necessary repairs were not made or, notes the lawsuit, in some ways were in worse shape after the attempted repairs.

The Prices are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the cancellation of the purchase contract.

