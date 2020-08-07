COVID-19 mandates by state for travelers

Listed below is state-by-state information pertaining to travelers. For the the most up-to-date information, go to AARP.org or msn.com.
Alabama
- Over age 6 must wear masks in indoor public spaces, when using a transportation service or when outdoors in gatherings of 10 or more.
- Beaches are open, but patrons must practice social distancing.
Alaska
- Travel mandate requires those arriving in Alaska to show a negative COVID-19 test, agree to be tested on arrival or opt to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Arizona
- Extended order pausing the reopening of bars, indoor gyms, indoor movie theaters and water parks to Aug. 10.
- Restaurants to limit indoor dining operations to less than 50 percent of capacity.
Arkansas
- Age 10 or older must wear a mask whether indoors or outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained.
- Visitor centers at state parks and shops can reopen, and residents can rent cabins and lodges.
California
- Face masks required in public places except for children under age 2 and people with certain medical disabilities are among those who are exempt.
Colorado
- Age 11 or older to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces or while using public transportation or ride-hailing services. Places can deny service or admission to customers who aren’t wearing a face mask.
- The state is under a modified safer-at-home order, by which residents 65 and older and other vulnerable individuals are urged, but not required, to stay at home.
Connecticut
- The regulation requires a full 14-day quarantine for both visitors or returning residents coming from any region having a daily new COVID-19 case rate of ten in 100,000 people, or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate, based on a rolling seven-day average.
- Anyone entering from one of such states must also fill out a Travel Health Form, with failure to do so potentially resulting in a $1,000 fine and mandated quarantine completion.
- Travelers who are spending less than 24 hours in-state are not subject to quarantine requirements and are allowed to take brief stops while crossing, including at rest areas for vehicles, and in the course of layovers for those who are traveling by air, bus or train.
- Face mask is required in public when a 6-foot distance from others cannot be maintained.
Delaware
- Beaches are open.
- Residents older than 12 must wear a face covering when in public places, including grocery stores and on mass transit.
District of Columbia
- In effect through August 10 (after which an updated order will be posted), travelers arriving in the capital from certain high-risk states must quarantine for fourteen days.
- High-risk states are considered to be those with ten or more daily new COVID-19 cases, based on a seven-day rolling average.
- Travelers from Maryland and Virginia are exempt from restrictions.
- People older than 2 must wear a mask when leaving their residences if more than fleeting contact with others is likely.
Florida
- Florida requires anyone arriving from the New York tri-state area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), including persons entering via roadways, to self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter. Certain restrictions apply.
Georgia
- People living in long-term care facilities and other at-risk individuals, such as those with severe lung or heart disease, must shelter in place until Sept. 10. People required to shelter in place can’t receive visitors except in limited circumstances.
- Face masks are encouraged but not mandated.
Hawaii
- As of Sept. 1, travelers arriving in Hawaii must show a negative COVID-19 test result or self-quarantine for 14 days. Until then a travel mandate remains in effect that requires all people entering Hawaii from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days except for those who perform emergency response or critical infrastructure functions.
- Those traveling between islands no longer have to self-quarantine. The state is under an Act With Care phase of its reopening that allows many businesses to resume operations, with restrictions.
- People are required to wear a face mask while inside an essential business or while waiting in line to enter one. Masks are also required outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Idaho
- While businesses may resume operations, they should adhere to social distancing and sanitation recommendations.
Illinois
- While no statewide restrictions are currently in place, Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order a fourteen-day quarantine is required for both visitors and returning residents entering the city who come from areas experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
- Anyone over age 2 must wear a face mask when indoors at a public space or when outdoors at a public place where a 6-foot distance between people cannot be maintained.
Indiana
- Face covering is required when in an indoor public space, when outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained and when using public transportation.
Iowa
- Amusement parks and bowling alleys were among the businesses most recently allowed to reopen with restrictions.
- Farmers markets can also operate, but only food vendors are permitted to sell, and social distancing measures must be in place.
Kansas
- Returning residents and visitors coming to Kansas from Florida must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, as must anyone who has sailed aboard a cruise ship or river cruise boat since March 15.
- Anyone who was already under a travel-related quarantine must finish out their entire 14-day quarantine period, including those who had visited Arizona between June 17 and July 27.
- People over age 5 must wear a mask in indoor public spaces, when using public transportation or when outside if a 6-foot distance from others cannot be maintained.
Kentucky
- On July 20, Kentucky issued a new travel advisory, which recommends a 14-day quarantine for those entering the state from Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Puerto Rico.
- Anyone over age 5 must wear a face covering while inside a public space, while using public transportation and when in outdoor settings in which social distancing cannot be maintained.
Louisiana
- People age 8 and older must wear a mask in public spaces, indoors or outdoors, unless social distancing can be maintained.
- Parishes with a low rate of COVID-19 incidents can opt out of the mask mandate.
Maine
- Travelers to Maine can choose to quarantine for 14 days or may provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results from a specimen taken no longer than 72 hours prior to their arrival.
- Persons who are not residents of Maine must sign a Certificate of Compliance and have received a negative COVID-19 test result, or they will be required to quarantine in Maine for 14 days, or show that they have already completed their quarantine, in order to check-in at any type of lodging or campgrounds.
- Travelers from five states, including Vermont and New Hampshire, are exempt.
- Face coverings are mandatory in public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.
- Campgrounds have been permitted to reopen with safety precautions.
Maryland
- On July 29, Maryland issued an updated out-of-state travel advisory that “strongly recommends” that all residents refrain from non-essential travel outside of the state, due to spiking COVID-19 rates.
- Travelers coming from another state are “encouraged” to either get tested within the 72 hours before departure or promptly upon their arrival in Maryland, in which case they should self-quarantine while they await their results.
- Marylanders returning from any state with a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 10 percent or higher (excepting Virginia and Washington, D.C.) “should” get tested and self-quarantine at home until results are received. Travelers may refer to the CDC’s list of COVID-19 test positivity rates.
- Mask mandate requiring people over age 5 to wear a face covering in public spaces of all businesses or when outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Massachusetts
- A new order requires all arrivals, including returning residents, who do not qualify for an exemption to quarantine for 14 days or to produce a COVID-19 test result from a sample taken up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts. Failure to comply with this directive could cost you up to $500 per day.
- Travelers who are over the age of 18 or an unaccompanied minor are also required to fill out an online Massachusetts Travel Form.
- Everyone over age 2 is required to wear a face mask in public places, including grocery stores and taxis.
Michigan
- People age 5 and older are required to wear a face covering when inside an enclosed business or public space and when outside in crowded spaces. People who cannot medically tolerate masks, who are eating or drinking, or who are exercising are among those exempt. Businesses open to the public must refuse service to people not wearing a mask.
Minnesota
- People age 5 and up are required to wear a mask when inside public settings or outside where social distancing cannot be practiced.
Mississippi
- People in certain counties are required to wear face coverings at public gatherings or in a shopping environment.
- All businesses can reopen as long as restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Elderly and vulnerable individuals are encouraged, but not required, to stay at home.
Missouri
- Local officials will have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place.
- It is recommended that people continue to practice social distancing and take precautions, such as practicing good hygiene and avoiding large crowds.
Montana
- All businesses can operate and should implement social distancing.
- People are encouraged to maintain a 6-foot distance from others when in public and avoid gathering in groups of more than 50. People over 65 and other vulnerable populations are encouraged to stay at home. Senior centers and assisted living facilities cannot allow visitors.
Nebraska
- Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or who is experiencing symptoms must self-quarantine for 14 days.
- An order was signed waiving the requirement that adults 72 or older must renew a driver’s license in person.
Nevada
- People over age 2 are required to wear a face covering whenever they leave home, including at outdoor public spaces when social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained.
New Hampshire
- Quarantine requirements have been lifted for travelers arriving in New Hampshire from surrounding New England States (Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island).
- Persons entering New Hampshire from non-New England states for “an extended period of time” are still being instructed to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, though the government’s “Safer at Home” guidance does not specify any enforcement measures.
- Restrictions are lifted on all seacoast beaches as are the restrictions on certain activities, such as sunbathing and picnicking.
New Jersey
- The state’s incoming travel advisory (issued jointly with New York and Connecticut) recommends a 14-day quarantine of all returning residents and visitors coming from areas with positive COVID-19 test rates of more than ten in every 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher, based on a seven-day rolling average. “The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected,” reads the state’s advisory.
- New Jersey also asks inbound travelers from any of the affected states to provide information about where they’ve been and their intended destination(s) via a voluntary online survey to aid tracing efforts.
New Mexico
- New Mexico now requires all out-of-state travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon entry into the state, whether they’re arriving by plane or via ground transportation.
- Travelers who are just passing through or making overnight stops in New Mexico can continue on their way. The guidelines state that visitors must quarantine for two weeks or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter. Some exemptions apply.
- Individuals are required to wear face masks in public except when eating, drinking or exercising.
New York
- In conjunction with Connecticut and New Jersey, New York requires returning residents and visitors from out of state to quarantine for two weeks if arriving by way of areas with positive tests of higher of ten percent, or positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.
- Travelers coming from restricted states are required to complete the State Health Department’s Traveler Form or face a fine of $2,000 and court-ordered quarantine completion. Airlines are distributing forms to passengers prior to landing, and enforcement teams are also in place at airports to ensure compliance. Those arriving in New York via other means of transport, such as cars, buses and trains, must complete the form online.
- “Pursuant to Executive Order 205, anyone who violates a quarantine order may be subject to a civil penalty of up to $10,000 or imprisonment up to 15 days,” states a Department of Health notice.
- Anyone over age 2 must wear a face mask in public if social distancing cannot be maintained. The governor also issued an order permitting businesses to deny entry to anyone who is not wearing a mask. He increased the fine for not following social distancing guidelines from $500 to $1,000.
North Carolina
- Residents are encouraged to stay in and work from home as much as possible.
- People 11 and older are required to wear face coverings in public places where social distancing cannot be maintained. Visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities are restricted except in compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life circumstances.
North Dakota
- Gov. Doug Burgum signed an order encouraging people to follow the state’s Smart Restart plan. It recommends that restaurants, cafés and similar food establishments operate at 75 percent capacity. Hair salons and other personal-care businesses should operate with sanitation measures in place. Gyms and fitness centers that hold classes should follow social distancing practices.
Ohio
- Travelers entering Ohio by way of states that report positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher (based on a seven-day rolling average) are “advised” to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
- People statewide are required to wear face coverings when inside a location that is not a residence, when using public transportation or when outside if a 6-foot distance between non-household members cannot be maintained. Children under age 10 and individuals with certain medical conditions are among those exempt.
Oklahoma
- Long-term care facilities can accept visitors under the state’s phased reopening plan.
- Travelers from six states — California, Connecticut, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Washington — must self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering Oklahoma. Some cities require people to wear a face covering when in public.
Oregon
- Gov. Kate Brown announced she is reinstating a stay-at-home order for Umatilla County. People should stay or work at home as much as possible.
- People age 5 and older must wear face coverings in outdoor spaces where a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained and in indoor public spaces.
Pennsylvania
- The state is recommending that anyone coming from areas with high COVID-19 case counts quarantine for 14 days.
- The Department of Health ordered individuals age 2 and older to wear a face covering in public places indoors and outdoors if a 6-foot distance from non-household members cannot be maintained.
- The governor announced that the tollbooths along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will stop taking cash.
Rhode Island
- Travelers coming from states that have a positive testing rate of 5 percent or higher must quarantine for 14 days.
- Those wishing to skip quarantine can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test performed within the 72 hours prior to their arrival.
- Travelers can also take a test at their own expense after arriving in Rhode Island, but must quarantine while awaiting their test results.
- Individuals over age 2 must wear a face covering in public spaces, whether indoors or outdoors. Face masks are also required when using taxis, ride-share vehicles or similar transportation services.
South Carolina
- The state is recommending (not mandating) that those coming from a region with widespread viral transmission adhere to quarantine for two weeks from the date of their departure for South Carolina.
- Beaches are open, but people must practice social distancing.
South Dakota
- Gov. Kristi Noem signed an order putting the state’s “Back to Normal” plan in effect. The plan encourages employers to sanitize high-traffic areas and screen employees for illness. Retail businesses should operate in a manner that promotes social distancing and should consider limiting the number of customers inside their stores. The plan also encourages, but doesn’t require, older adults and other vulnerable individuals to stay at home.
Tennessee
- The Metro Board of Health for Nashville and Davidson County ordered individuals in the region to wear masks in public. Mayors in counties without a locally run health department have permission to issue a face mask requirement.
Texas
- Individuals 10 or older are required to wear a mask in indoor public spaces or when outside if a 6-foot distance from others cannot be maintained. Counties with no more than 20 active COVID-19 cases are exempt.
Utah
- A few counties require people to wear a face mask in public places; other counties encourage, but don’t require, this practice.
Vermont
- Out-of-state visitors arriving in a personal vehicle from quarantined Northeastern counties or from any state outside of the Northeast must either undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival or may complete a seven-day quarantine, followed by a negative test in their own state, to enter Vermont without further restrictions.
- Those arriving via public transportation (i.e., plane, train or bus), or who must make stops while journeying in a personal vehicle, can complete either a 14-day quarantine or a seven-day quarantine, followed by a negative COVID-19 test taken in Vermont.
- All out-of-state travelers utilizing lodging, campgrounds or other accommodations must complete and submit a Certificate of Compliance form or verify compliance via a digital checkbox.
Virginia
- People 10 and older are required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces.
Washington
- Camping or other outdoor recreational get-togethers involving groups of five or fewer people are allowed.
- In counties still in phase 1, social gatherings of any size are prohibited. Individuals 65 and older and other high-risk populations remain under a stay-at-home order. Permissible outdoor activities include golfing, hunting, fishing and daytime use of state parks, as long as social distancing practices are followed.
- In all phases, masks are required in indoor public spaces or outdoors when social distancing can’t be maintained. Live entertainment, indoors or outdoors, is also prohibited in all counties.
West Virginia
- Individuals age 9 and older are required to wear a face covering when in a confined indoor public space where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Wisconsin
- Individuals ages 5 and older must wear a face covering when indoors or in an enclosed space (other than their private residence) when other people are present. When individuals are outdoors, masks are encouraged but not required.
- Private businesses can enforce their own restrictions, such as requiring patrons to follow social distancing practices.
Wyoming
- As of July 1, gatherings of more than 50 people in a single, confined space are prohibited, inside or outside. Gatherings at hotels, livestock auctions, grocery stores and faith-based organizations are among establishments that are exempt.
- Restaurants may resume indoor service if precautions are taken, such as adequately spacing tables and requiring staff to wear face masks.
