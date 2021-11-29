Sunday, November 28, 2021

Getting creative: How to cook like normal in small RV kitchens

By RV Travel
By Lisa Adcox
When we first decided to go full-time I thought, “Oh boy, how do I cook in a smaller kitchen with smaller appliances?” I love to cook and I thought, “Well, I have my small kitchen appliances that I know I can make work.” So I did!

First, let me say that this is not an advertisement, it is just what I have found handy in my RV. I use my NuWave Oven several times a week and my Air Fryer about the same. My electric griddle has become a very handy piece of equipment. My NuWave has an extender ring that allows me to cook a pretty good size turkey and ham, plus I can grill burgers and such when I do not want to cook outside.

Then the big thing is baking. RV gas ovens are not always the best for even simple tasks. So I purchased my NuWave Bravo XL Air Fryer Oven. I can bake, broil, toast, and yes, AIR FRY in it!

I have found we can adapt if we just think about what we want to do. As for my griddle, I find I can cook the normal things like pancakes and such but also can grill veggies, sauté shrimp and more.

If you love entertaining and cooking, there are ways to do it in the RV that don’t always mean firing up the grill or smoker. I always have felt that cooking was a way to express my love to the ones I was cooking for. Do not let the smaller kitchen deter you. Think smart and you can find ways to still enjoy cooking those meals. Have fun with what you love doing.

