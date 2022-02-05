Everything to know about crossing the border between San Diego and Tijuana in an RV

The thought of driving from the U.S. into Mexico inspires fear and anxiety in many would-be travelers. In fact, it’s enough to make a lot of folks stay home. Especially when you add the stress of driving or towing a large RV, and making that crossing at San Ysidro, the world’s busiest land border crossing.

That’s a shame, because Baja California Norte, just over the border from San Diego, has so much to offer RVers. The border crossing is not bad, especially if you know what to expect.

We’ll go into places to stay and things to do in Baja in future articles, but know that gorgeous beachfront or wine country RVing awaits not far over the border from San Diego. And while Baja prices are rising just like everywhere else, it’s still FAR more affordable than similar experiences in the U.S.

No wonder so many snowbird RVers are flocking to Baja to roost! I’ve even met several who decided to sell the RV and stay after getting a taste of the laid-back Baja beach life.

What to expect when crossing the San Ysidro border into Mexico in an RV

When approaching the border at San Ysidro while driving or towing an RV, stay in the far right lane and follow the signs for those who have “something to declare.”

RVers and pets will be asked to leave the vehicle for an inspection. The RV will be sent through a large X-ray machine that scans the entire vehicle.

An immigration guard may or may not ask to also personally inspect the inside as well. If they do, it is usually quick and perfunctory, but they can inspect closer should they choose, just as U.S. Border Patrol can when re-entering the states.

You will likely be asked to show your RV registration, and they may want to match it to the VIN numbers on your RV.

There are rarely lines or long waits going into Mexico.

Next stop: Immigration

Once your RV has passed inspection, you will be guided to park in order to get your FMM or temporary visitor’s card, required of all visitors. They cost about $30 and are good for up to 6 months. If you plan to stay under seven days, the FMM card is free.

You can order and pay for your FMM card online or you can apply and pay at the border. Either way, you still need to stop at the border immigration office to get the card validated. You’ll find the immigration office in the blue “Aduanas” building on the right.

Where to go after crossing the border

Lest you get caught in the narrow crowded streets of downtown Tijuana, and trust me you do NOT want to do this in an RV, stay to the extreme right when exiting the border area. You will be veering immediately right as you follow clearly marked signs for Playas de Tijuana, Rosarito and/or Ensenada.

This route will take you on a wide road skirting the edges of the Tijuana slums and along the beach border where parts of the controversial border wall remain on full display.

Follow signs for Rosarito or Ensenada “Cuota.”

Cuota refers to the well-maintained toll road that runs along the coast from the border to Ensenada. This is a preferred route that, in theory, will be free of Baja’s infamous potholes.

Once you leave Tijuana it also offers breathtaking ocean views. Take care to keep your eyes on the road!

You will encounter three tolls between the border and Ensenada, each about $2.40.

A little-known benefit of the Mexican toll roads is that towing and roadside assistance is included if you break down, so hold on to your toll receipts.

Is driving in Baja safe?

Generally speaking, yes. Especially on well-traveled and well-maintained routes like the toll roads. I will go more into specific driving and safety concerns in a future article, along with what to expect if you get stopped by the police. But for the most part, if you drive carefully and safely, you will be fine.

One caveat, however. I would avoid driving at night.

This has always been the case in remote areas of Baja, but when I first moved to Ensenada five years ago, I never hesitated to drive the toll roads from the border at night. Lately, however, as the world gets more desperate in a post-pandemic economy, there have been increased reports from gringos and Mexican nationals alike about carjackings late at night and in the very early hours of the morning. Why chance it? Drive during the day when the roads are busier.

What to expect when crossing the San Ysidro border out of Mexico in an RV

There are no special RV lines when leaving Mexico. U.S. Border Patrol will probably ask to look in your RV, but they don’t always.

Be aware that border waits getting out of Mexico can be horrendous if you go at the wrong time. Avoid leaving on Sundays or after a holiday, if possible. Waits of six hours or more are not uncommon at those times.

If you hit the border at about 10-11 a.m. most weekdays it will take an hour or less. But border wait times are always a crapshoot. The local websites and radio stations that report border waits times are always off, often as much as an hour or more.

Necessary documentation for RVing in Baja

Baja is exempt from the requirement of a Temporary Vehicle Importation Permit (TIP) for your RV, so unlike on much of the Mexican mainland, you need not worry about this. However, you will need:

Special vehicle and RV insurance for driving in Mexico; your U.S. policy will not cover you. You can buy insurance at the border before crossing, but especially with an RV, it is easier to do so online. Baja Bound is a popular choice.

your U.S. policy will not cover you. You can buy insurance at the border before crossing, but especially with an RV, it is easier to do so online. Baja Bound is a popular choice. If you are bringing a pet, you will need a health certificate from your vet showing they have had all their shots. I have never actually been asked for this, but a border guard could ask, so I always make sure to have it with me.

Border crossing and Baja driving tips and practicalities

Guns (except with special permits) and medical marijuana are not allowed into Mexico.

The toll roads and most businesses will accept dollars or pesos. However, you will get a better deal with pesos.

While many businesses accept credit cards, it’s not nearly as prevalent as in the U.S. Carry some cash.

Watch out for potholes—they are everywhere and can be treacherous.

Watch out for “topes” or speed bumps. They can show up on Mexican roads seemingly out of nowhere.

Watch out for hidden stop signs, especially at night—they are small and are not illuminated or even reflective.

Watch for livestock and pedestrians on the roads. This happens even on the highways from time to time.

If there is a slow-moving vehicle in front of you with their left turn signal on, they are not indicating an intention to turn left. They are indicating that you should pass them. With an RV you may or may not choose to do so.

The plentiful “micro buses,” privately owned public transportation vehicles, tend to be operated by particularly aggressive drivers. Give them a wide berth and take your time.

