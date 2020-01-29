Keystone recalls slew of Crossroads trailers

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling 1,112 model year 2020 trailers. They are:

Crossroads Cameo (models 3201RL, 320RL, 3701RL, 370RL, 3801RK, 380RK, 3891MK, 389MK, 3921BR, 392BR, 3961MB, 396MB, 4021FK, 402FK), Crossroads Cruiser (models 24RL, 27MK, 28BH, 28BH, 28RD, 28RKS, 29RK, 29SI, 30BH, 30RLS, 3311RD, 3391RL, 33BHB, 3851BL, 385BL), Crossroads Hampton (models 364MBL, 370FDL, 371FKL, 372FDB, 374BAR, 375DBL), Crossroads Volante (models 240RL, 270BH, 28BH, 295BH, 310BH, 3201IK, 3251RD, 325RD, 325RL, 326RK, 329DB, 32SB, 33DB, 3601LF, 360DB, 360LF, 370BR, 3801MD, 3851FL, 3861BL) and. . .

Crossroads Redwood (models 3901MB, 3951MB, 3981FK, 3951WB, 3901WB, 3991RD, 400LK, 4001LK, 391RL, 390MB, 390WB) and Crossroads Sunset (models 185RK, 186BH, 212RB, 215BH, 222RB, 242BH, 253RB, 257FK, 259RL, 272BH, 285CK, 288BH, 289QB, 291RK, 309RK, 330SI, 331BH, 332QB).

The WiFi prep wiring may have improper circuit protection between the Wi-Fi switch and the Wi-Fi prep. In the event of a short circuit in the wiring, there may be an increased risk of fire.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will correct the circuit protection, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 20, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-368.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

