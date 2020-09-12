Campground crowding. Discussion for September 12, 2020

More people than ever are taking up RVing. These newbies have determined that RVing is the safest way to travel in our pandemic times. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. Maybe we can make some sense of this and find ways to work around the problem.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

IS TRAVELING THE WAY WE KNEW IT OVER?

Are the days of no reservations, drifting where the winds take you, “oh, we’ll drive until we’re tired then stop” over? It seems they may be. Here’s what reader Ingrid Hubbard says, “We’re fortunate to have family with property in northern Wisconsin where we’re able to park the RV for the summer. Not wanting to overstay our welcome, I wanted to plan some out-and-back trips into northern Minnesota and the UP. Unfortunately, by the time I tried booking anything this past March, I was already too late. We’ve been full-time since 2013 and I’ve never run into so many challenges. Seems our free-wheeling way of travel is over.”

SHOW UP OR DON’T SHOW UP… THAT IS THE QUESTION

“I live in Texas and we’ve been seeing a lot of Texas State Parks camping spots reserved but empty. Cancelling the spot appears to be hard to do or campers are just not cancelling.

The saddest time was at Palo Duro on a Tuesday – a lady was at the front desk asking about one overnight spot. They didn’t have any but our loop was only 1/3rd full. The empties had reserved signs on them.

Texas currently keeps the site reserved for the entire camping reservation. Maybe someday, they will do what Florida does and if you don’t show up on your first night or make arrangements, you are cancelled and refunded.” —Laura McKinney

0 x What do you think about this? What do you think about this?

Make sure you join our Crowded Campgrounds Group on Facebook.

HERE’S AN IDEA…

“When trying to get from point ‘a’ to point ‘b’ often we just want to stop for the night to sleep, and then go the next morning. Cracker Barrel restaurants have been very accommodating, as have some sports stores. But with the economic horizon not favoring brick-and-mortar mini-malls (and the area is already plumbed and wired) I think a chain of stop-and-sleeps would be great. Like motel 6 for RVs.” —Tom B.

Now, on the other hand…

If you want to camp alone, go to the Grand Canyon?

“I work at a campground at the Grand Canyon and we are dead as a doorknob. I mean, we have never been more than 30% of capacity this entire season. It’s Labor Day weekend and we probably have 50 people in 300 spots. Everybody has room. Nothing’s going on. No one is here. The international borders are closed. Where are all these RV people we keep hearing about?” —Joy Hobbs

Read last week’s column on Crowded Campgrounds.

Are you finding more and more campgrounds booked up? Or are you having no problem finding places to stay? Please use the form below to tell us what you’ve experienced.

RELATED

Reader letter: Worried about crowded campgrounds this summer

Will campgrounds be even more crowded in months ahead?

Can an RV park cancel your reservation for someone else?