Cummins suspends all commercial operations in Russia

The Cummins Board of Directors made the decision on March 17 to suspend all commercial operations in Russia indefinitely as the attacks on Ukraine intensify and a peaceful resolution does not appear imminent.

Cummins is well known in the RV industry for its motorhome diesel pusher engines and portable and on-board RV generators.

“Our primary concern has been and remains the safety and wellbeing of those whose lives have been affected by this alarming situation,” the company states on its website. “We strongly condemn the actions of the Russian government, which is putting millions of innocent people at risk and turning millions of Ukrainian citizens into refugees. That concern also extends to our 700 employees and thousands of end-user customers in Russia and the impact on citizens who are not participants in this invasion.

“We have deep care and concern for our employees and are making every effort to minimize the impact on them. We are evaluating the best ways to support our employees during this difficult time in accordance with local laws and regulations.”

The company says it has quickly mobilized its employees and resources to aid communities in the region. To provide immediate assistance for short-term emergency refugee needs, Cummins is starting with $250,000 in fast-tracked grants. In addition, employees are serving as volunteers themselves. “We are actively working with community organizations, especially in Romania and Poland, to determine how we can assist as the refugees arrive in new communities,” it says.

Cummins employees around the world are also working with the company’s grant-making partner GlobalGiving, which has launched a Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. All donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

