Homeless street RVers may need official “poop” permit

RV curbside campers in Seattle may soon need to obtain a “secure discharge permit” from the state Department of Ecology. The problem of human waste on city streets has forced one lawmaker to propose a law to control the practice.

“You can’t go to a camping spot in a state park and poop on the ground,” said State Sen. Tim Sheldon. “Let’s get real on this and start enforcing laws that are already on the books and they should apply to everyone.”

The bill he introduced in the legislature would apply only to cities that have shoreline on Puget Sound as a way to protect water quality. He explained that requiring permits would allow regulators to determine if the camper discharges comply with state laws, or if they need to move.

If passed, it would regulate curbside campers as “point-source dischargers,” just like factories and sewage treatment plants.