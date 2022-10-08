One in six RVs “out of action” waiting for repairs

By Chuck Woodbury

Publisher

P

lease tell me if this statistic alarms you, or even disgusts you. We surveyed RVtravel.com readers last Sunday asking, “Is your RV ‘out of action’ because you are waiting for repairs?”

More than 1200 readers responded. I was stunned at the results: One in six reported that their rig was, indeed, grounded, waiting to be repaired. That’s ONE IN SIX! How can that be? How can a product be manufactured and sold without an adequate service network to promptly repair it? Last year at this time, we asked a similar question: It showed that one in 10 RVs needed significant repairs. Things are not improving, are they?

We’re not talking about junker RVs. We’re talking about vehicles of all shapes, sizes and ages and, as is the nature of the beast, all with many moving parts and complex systems that no matter how well cared for need occasional (or sometimes frequent) professional maintenance and repair.

Can you imagine if one passenger car out of 6 could not be used because it would require weeks, even months, to be fixed? Consumers would howl, and the government would be all over it. And you can bet manufacturers with the worst products would be shut down until they could ensure an adequate service and repair network.

Comments to our poll:

“We purchased a brand new Winnebago diesel pusher in April and are waiting for our fifth round of repairs from LaMesa RV, who is in no hurry to get things done. The upcoming repairs, some have lingered since purchasing in April, took over two months to schedule the appointment. In the meantime our RV isn’t safe to use.”

“Our 2022 Tiffin has been at the dealership service center now 10 weeks for a slide recall and damage that was done to slide because of defective rams. This being the longest time so far we have not been able to use it. Last time was 6 weeks for repairs. Have not been able to take a trip of any length since we bought it (Nov. 8, 2021).”

Your RV may have had no such problems. After all, if one in six has service issues, that means 5 out of 6 have no significant issues. Just sayin’.

Why are so many RVs waiting for repairs? Not enough trained technicians, not enough repair shops to service all the RVs, dealers who won’t service RVs purchased elsewhere, and (lately) parts shortages. Yes, these are valid reasons. But the fact is, a huge number of RVs need necessary repairs. We should all be mad. You and I might be in the repair waiting line one day ourselves.

Our contributing writer Dustin Simpson owns California RV Specialists in Lodi, California. It’s a retail store and an eight-bay service department. He is currently scheduling new service work for next January — he’s booked until then. “I must get 40 or 50 calls a day for service” he told me. Only about 2 out of 10 actually schedule an appointment.” The other 8, he says, don’t want to wait that long. “People get mad,” he says. “We might attend church together and they expect me to squeeze them in.” He tells them he simply can’t do it. If he does, one of the technicians gets pulled from another job and then the service backup gets even further extended. He would like to hire new technicians, but no luck after many efforts.

The RV Industry Association (RVIA) is well aware of the problem — it’s the same thing all over the country. Sure, they talk about it. But talk is cheap. In my opinion, it doesn’t care. Not really! What the association cares about is promoting the sales of its hundreds of members which includes most RV manufacturers. That, after all, is its main job. The association would go out of business if it suddenly announced it would mount a campaign to create RV lemon laws to protect consumers.

Once again, I will say that RVers need a quality RV owners association where the mission is focused on the needs of RVers, not the industry. One association cannot serve both RVers and the RV industry: That would be like a fox overseeing the hen house. As I’ve said before, if such a consumer organization were to form, I’ll be right there to help promote it, after determining its intentions were sincere, not a scam in disguise trying to make a buck.

One out of six RVs out of action due to lack of repair services is not acceptable.

What do you think? Please leave a comment.

