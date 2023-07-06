Cyanide bombs should be banned from use on public lands

EDITORIAL

Conservation groups and federal lawmakers are taking action to outlaw the utilization of “cyanide bombs” on public lands. The conflict highlights ethical and safety concerns regarding long-standing wildlife management practices.

The “cyanide bombs,” technically referred to as M-44 devices, are designed to kill wolves, delivering a lethal dose of sodium cyanide powder. However, they also indiscriminately kill any animal that disturbs the landmine-like device, posing serious safety risks to humans as well.

Can you believe it?

I was astounded to discover this wildlife “management” practice while reviewing legal actions involving public lands. I couldn’t believe that the federal land management agencies’ so-called “Wildlife Management” personnel carried out such an arcane, barbaric practice.

While several states have prohibited or restricted their use, the Bureau of Land Management stands out as the sole federal agency still employing these devices. Disturbingly, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services continues to deploy the majority of M-44s, leading to the poisoning of approximately 6,000 animals in 2022 alone. Notably, Texas has emerged as the state with the highest utilization of these hazardous devices.

Tragic consequences

Numerous incidents illustrate the grave risks associated with cyanide bombs.

Canyon Mansfield, a 14-year-old Pocatello, Idaho, boy, accidentally set off an M-44 device in 2017 while walking with his dog, Kasey. The bomb launched a cloud of sodium cyanide into his left eye and killed Kasey, his golden retriever. The chemical, when ingested, can cause cardiac arrest and respiratory failure in humans, while animals suffer internal bleeding and seizures before death. Canyon survived but suffered symptoms from cyanide poisoning for weeks. This alarming event sparked a movement against these devices, culminating in the introduction of “Canyon’s Law,” H.R. 4951, in the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation is aimed at banning the use of cyanide bombs on federal public lands.

“Cyanide traps are indiscriminate killers that can’t be used safely by anyone, anywhere,” said Collette Adkins, carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We’re fighting for a permanent nationwide ban, which is the only way to protect people, pets, and imperiled wildlife from this poison.”

Advocacy groups such as the Center for Biological Diversity, Predator Defense, and the Animal Welfare Institute have been at the forefront of this fight, actively supporting the prohibition of these devices. In addition to the proposed legislation, a petition has been diligently pursued, urging the U.S. Interior Department to enforce a comprehensive prohibition on the deployment of cyanide bombs across public lands. Furthermore, conservation groups have resorted to legal action by suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, demanding stringent restrictions on the use of cyanide traps and an in-depth analysis of their impact on endangered and threatened species. This legal pursuit further underscores the deep concern for both human safety and wildlife conservation in the collective push to eradicate these hazardous devices.

Use of M-44 cyanide devices on public lands is counterintuitive, stupid, and cruel

The introduction of federal legislation and the pursuit of legal action signify public sentiment that demands a more compassionate, sustainable, and ethically responsible treatment of wildlife. Perhaps the most striking aspect is that such measures and calls for action are even necessary. One can be forgiven for thinking that the U.S. Department of the Interior and the wildlife management agencies should have arrived at this obvious conclusion on their own.

States that use M-44 cyanide devices

The following states have been identified as using M-44 cyanide devices, also known as “cyanide bombs,” in wildlife management:

Idaho: Though the use of M-44s in Idaho was halted indefinitely following several harmful incidents, they were historically used for wildlife management. Wyoming: Despite opposition and petitions against their use, M-44 devices are still used in Wyoming to protect livestock. There have been lawsuits and advocacy efforts to ban the devices due to their detrimental effects on pets and wildlife. Texas: The state has reported a significant number of animal deaths resulting from M-44 use, leading to calls for a ban. Colorado: There have been temporary halts in the use of M-44 devices in response to harmful incidents and lawsuits, but they have been used in the past.

It should be noted that M-44 devices are deployed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services across various states. Oregon has banned the use of M-44 devices.

