The night sky gets darker, bigger in Boulder City, NV, under new project 

The city of Boulder in Nevada has taken a significant step towards sustainable recreation and tourism by initiating the Boulder City Dark Skies Project. The project, which aims to retrofit every municipal light with energy-efficient, light-pollution-reducing fixtures, has received a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Authority (EDA). The grant was announced on September 20, 2022, and the project will commence in 2023.

Boulder City Dark Skies Project

Energy savings and environmental benefits

The new dimmable, eco-friendly light fixtures will provide substantial energy cost savings for Boulder City and help curb harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The fixtures will protect natural ecosystems and native wildlife from the critical impacts of light pollution, promoting sustainable dark sky recreation and tourism opportunities for families and visitors. While residents are encouraged to participate in the project, it is not a requirement.

Pursuing Dark Skies Community Certification

The lighting retrofit project is essential in Boulder City’s efforts to achieve Dark Skies Community Certification from the International Dark Skies Association (IDA). If approved, Boulder City would become one of Nevada’s first designated communities. City Council Member James H. Adams, who proposed the project to the council, expressed his happiness at the grant award, highlighting its potential to improve the community’s health and safety while benefiting local businesses.

City Manager Taylour Tedder also acknowledged the importance of the EDA investment, stating that “It moves the city closer to becoming a certified dark sky community and preserving the quality of life of our community and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.” U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Senator Jacky Rosen, and the State of Nevada have shown their support for the project.

Support from the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation

“The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation is excited to support the innovative project, which will reduce light pollution and greenhouse gas emissions while offering stellar opportunities for families and visitors to enjoy Boulder City under the stars,” said Colin Robertson, Administrator of the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation. He acknowledged the partners’ contribution in securing the funds and supporting sustainable outdoor recreation and tourism in Nevada. The partners include the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, the National Park Service, and various outdoor recreation small businesses.

Preserving Boulder City’s natural resources for future generations

The Boulder City Dark Skies Project demonstrates the city’s commitment to preserving its natural and cultural value. It aims to ensure that the unique qualities of Boulder City, such as its starry night skies, are enjoyed and protected for generations.

##RVT1098b