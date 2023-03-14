Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Dash cam catches dramatic travel trailer crash

By RV Travel
This happened last week in Colorado. Watch as the travel trailer suddenly goes out of control and rolls over repeatedly while being towed on I-70 across the Rockies near Loveland Pass. The pickup towing the trailer spins out of control, but stays attached. The driver told officers he was going the speed limit. Luckily, he and his passenger were not hurt. The same can’t be said for the trailer.

The video was captured by a Tesla’s dash cam as it followed the RV. The driver of the pickup towing the trailer was cited by the state patrol for careless driving, which he felt was unfair. He claimed the trailer hit a pothole, which sent it out of control.

RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 14, 2023

