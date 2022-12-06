Monday, December 5, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & RepairAsk Dave
Maintenance & RepairAsk Dave

Quick RV Tech Tip: A new twist on why GVWR does not match GAWR

By Dave Solberg
0
0
(0)

I received an email from Jesse regarding my answer posted last week about the truck combined gross axle weight rating (GAWR) being higher than the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) posted. His response is interesting and could possibly have some merit.

I wanted to share it with you.

Dear Dave,
This isn’t a question but a response to your answer for Rob about the 10,000 lb. rating of his truck.

The answer is much simpler and doesn’t require any math at all. Most 3/4 ton trucks sold as personal vehicles have the 10,000 lb. GVWR option installed. This is nothing more than a fake rating applied at the factory. In many states, 10,000 is the line that separates personal vehicles from commercial vehicles. For example, I’m in Virginia and the semi-annual taxes on my truck would double if it didn’t have the fake sticker. My insurance would also increase and I’d have to use commercial plates. When I was researching this I found at least one state that may require a CDL for a personal vehicle that heavy.

So, sometimes the answer doesn’t require engineering, just a desire to avoid taxes and fees. If you want to know the real number just find the same truck without the fake sticker option installed. —Jesse

Related:

More on weight ratings

##RVDT2007

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Previous article
Keep warm while winter RVing with these 17 cold weather tips

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.