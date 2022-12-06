Quick RV Tech Tip: A new twist on why GVWR does not match GAWR

0 ( 0 )

I received an email from Jesse regarding my answer posted last week about the truck combined gross axle weight rating (GAWR) being higher than the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) posted. His response is interesting and could possibly have some merit.

I wanted to share it with you.

Dear Dave,

This isn’t a question but a response to your answer for Rob about the 10,000 lb. rating of his truck.

The answer is much simpler and doesn’t require any math at all. Most 3/4 ton trucks sold as personal vehicles have the 10,000 lb. GVWR option installed. This is nothing more than a fake rating applied at the factory. In many states, 10,000 is the line that separates personal vehicles from commercial vehicles. For example, I’m in Virginia and the semi-annual taxes on my truck would double if it didn’t have the fake sticker. My insurance would also increase and I’d have to use commercial plates. When I was researching this I found at least one state that may require a CDL for a personal vehicle that heavy.

So, sometimes the answer doesn’t require engineering, just a desire to avoid taxes and fees. If you want to know the real number just find the same truck without the fake sticker option installed. —Jesse

