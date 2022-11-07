Quick RV Tech Tip: There’s still some water in the fresh water tank when I winterize. Is that okay?

Dear Dave,

I *thought* I fully drained my fresh water tank when winterizing. However, I realized the drain valve comes off the side of the tank and leaves about 1.5 inches of water in the bottom. Even tilting the trailer as far as possible still leaves about 1/2 to 3/4 inch of water in the tank. Is this amount of water safe to allow it to freeze? I thoroughly blow out the rest of the system and run the pump dry, and would prefer to only use RV antifreeze in the waste traps. —Jim, 2022 Gulf Stream 189DD travel trailer

Dear Jim,

This is common not only with the fresh water tank but also with the water heater. The drain plug is about 1.5″ above the bottom of the tank so you will have water sitting there as well. Since most tanks need to sit on a flat floor or surface, the design does not allow a drain valve to be flush with the bottom or come from underneath. The small amount of water sitting in the bottom of these tanks is not an issue when it comes to freezing as there is sufficient room for the water to freeze and expand without doing damage.

The main concern is water sitting in the pipes, faucets, ice maker, toilet valves and other smaller components that do not have the space for expansion when the water freezes. Since you blow those out, you are doing the right thing. The antifreeze in the “P” traps is good, as well.

