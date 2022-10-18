Quick RV Tech Tip: Do I need supplemental brakes for towing a small Chevy?

Dear Dave,

I want to tow our 1994 two-door Chev Tracker… manual transmission, manual 4×4. Installing an RV supplemental braking system on this older, very lightweight auto seems unnecessary at first glance. Your thoughts, please? —Lo, 2021 Thor Quantum 25’ motorhome

Dear Lo,

From what I can find on the specs for the Tracker, it seems to weigh in at about 2,400 lbs. curb weight. You can ask five RVers this question and you will get six different answers!

In my opinion, it boils down to the difference between legal towing and safe towing. Additionally, every state has laws pertaining to RV supplemental brakes on a towed vehicle at certain weights. According to the Brake Buddy’s site, Kansas, North Dakota, and Wyoming require supplemental brakes on anything towed. New York and North Carolina require them at 1,000 lbs. California, Nevada, Idaho, Tennessee, and New Hampshire at 1,500. And Mississippi and Ohio at 2,000. So there are several states that you could get a ticket in.

However, will you get stopped and weighed? That is something you will have to judge for yourself. We hear more reports of DOT officers stopping rigs and checking licenses and weights by looking at the GVWR of the data plate on the towed vehicle. Most chassis manufacturers also recommend supplemental brakes over 1,500 lbs. It could be a liability or insurance issue if you are involved in an accident without them.

Once again, it’s your choice. But I recommend RV supplemental brakes when towing just to be safe.

