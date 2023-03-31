Why are RV’s decals fading and cracking so soon?

Dave responds to a reader’s question about why his RV’s decals are fading and cracking on his two-year-old RV. He explains there are two types of decals, one lasts longer than the other (bet you can’t guess why). And he has advice about keeping an RV’s decals in top shape.

Dave looks at the two different types of decals and explains why the reader is having problems.

Products Dave mentions:

RejeX: https://amzn.to/3KgPBgU

303 Protectant: https://amzn.to/3FVDxio

