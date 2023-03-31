Thursday, March 30, 2023

Ask Dave

Why are RV’s decals fading and cracking so soon?

By Dave Solberg
Dave responds to a reader’s question about why his RV’s decals are fading and cracking on his two-year-old RV. He explains there are two types of decals, one lasts longer than the other (bet you can’t guess why). And he has advice about keeping an RV’s decals in top shape.

Dave looks at the two different types of decals and explains why the reader is having problems.

Products Dave mentions:
RejeX: https://amzn.to/3KgPBgU
303 Protectant: https://amzn.to/3FVDxio

Dave Solberg
Dave Solberghttp://www.rv-seminars.com/
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He has been in the RV Industry since 1983 and conducts over 15 seminars at RV shows throughout the country.
