Dear RV owner: Why are you so, so mean to your converter?

I considered writing this post as a “Dear John” letter from the first-person perspective of your converter, but it’s hard to personify a circuit board wrapped in sheet metal. So instead, let me just ask you point-blank: Why are you so, so mean to your poor, poor converter?

What did your RV’s converter ever do to you?

To be fair, you may not know you have a converter. It’s hidden somewhere in your RV, either tucked inside your power distribution panel board, stowed away in a secret cabinet, screwed to the underside of your floor, or integrated into your inverter charger. You might have been given an owner’s manual for it from your RV manufacturer. Or maybe not.

Converters are available in three forms: standalone boards, deck mounts, and those integrated with your inverter/charger. Popular OEMs include WFCO, Progressive Dynamics, Parallax, PowerMax, GoPower, and Furrion. They look like a sheet metal box about the size of a Tupperware container, but considerably more expensive. Most RV converters retail for $150 to $350, at ratings of 35A-100A, with 55A being the most common.

Your converter is a hard workin’ ranch hand, diligently converting 120V AC power (incoming shore or generator power) to 12V DC power (outgoing battery power). That’s its job. It tirelessly, thanklessly, converts AC to DC power to power your 12V fuse bus: charging your batteries, keeping the lights on, and powering your water pump.

Meet the RV converter’s sidekick: Your house batteries

A converter is also a house battery charger. In ye olde days, RV converters charged batteries through brute force in what’s called single-stage battery charging, forcing 13.2–13.6 volts down your battery’s throat. In our more modern times, converters replenish batteries using multi-stage algorithms, varying current and voltage to match the chemistry, construction, and state-of-charge of your house battery bank (AGM/flooded/lithium).

We could spend the rest of this article discussing the ins and outs of converter specifications … but let’s not. Instead, I want to highlight a single important fact:

Without a working RV converter, you’ll kill your batteries. And without working batteries, you’ll also kill your converter.

Wait … A bad battery can kill a converter?

Yes, an RV converter can die due to a bad battery. This is what biologists call a “mutual symbiotic relationship.” Unfortunately, if one goes, the other follows. (The robots have signed a suicide pact!)

Here’s the why: Your house batteries are responsible for powering your house 12V DC loads. These loads include your:

Lights

Water pump

Ceiling fan

12V socket and USB outlets

Furnace fan (sometimes)

Compressor refrigerator (sometimes)

As RV manufacturers include more gadgets and widgets, your batteries become responsible for more and more amps (a measure of electrical current, named for a French physicist with wonderfully curly hair). It’s not healthy to discharge a battery too quickly – they are rated at a 20-hour discharge rate. So when the batteries can’t keep up, the converter steps in to pick up the pace.

Unfortunately, the good intentions of the converter can mask a bad battery! When a battery begins to die, either through sulfation, off-gassing, or a shorted cell, the converter (an Enneagram Type 2, “the Helper,” if there ever was one) can’t help itself! It lends a hand. It pushes out more amps to the RV, keeping your lights on, but keeping you in the dark about what’s really going on. In severe cases, a converter will hopelessly try to charge a battery that can’t hold a charge, like filling a barrel with no bottom.

Eventually, the strain proves too much. The converter sacrifices itself. A circuit board blows somewhere, and suddenly your lights stop working. Actually, almost nothing in your RV works, except maybe your microwave and induction cooktop, two appliances that don’t need 12V to power their controls. You’re dead in the water.

The “bad” battery: A case of mistaken identity

This is where most RV owners go wrong! They replace either the converter or the battery … but you need to check both! The disease in one often manifests symptoms in the other. And in cases of intermittent or ongoing failure, simply replacing one component might extend hospice care of the other by several months. But eventually it will die, and the other will follow, like a wife throwing herself on her husband’s funeral pyre in the ancient Hindu sati.

Neither batteries nor converters are cheap. You can save yourself a lot of money by checking the state of the health of your batteries every few months: no corrosion, holding a charge, proper voltage, etc. An easy “gut check” is to unplug your RV from shore power and operate the lights, water pump, fans, and other 12V loads as usual for a few hours. If there’s a severe problem with your battery, it will often show up under load (see one of Ask Dave’s articles).

Like the children’s book, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” a bad battery begins a butterfly effect of component failure. So give your converter a helping hand: Return the favor it’s doing for you. Don’t be a jerk to your converter anymore. Keep your batteries happy and healthy, and your converter will follow.

