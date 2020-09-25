Deep-clean the black tank to prevent nasty outhouse smell

By Nanci Dixon

When the winds of time blow in the wrong direction and the bathroom vent just doesn’t seem to siphon all the scent away, it is time for the deep clean. Sigh. We have a flush system that works pretty well. Dump, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat. I will admit that I do close the tank, fill with water, count to 200 and dump again – against every warning plastered in our water bay.

Having read horror stories about where the black tank flush can go with the valve closed, I do not move from the water bay. I keep my feet firmly planted next to the valve. I used to try to count to 200 in Spanish so I would stay focused and not wander off or talk to anyone but could only remember enough to get to 80. Back to English I go.

Prevent contamination

We have a two-hose valve setup with a blue flush hose on one side and a white fresh water hose on the other side. It is important to turn off the fresh water to the motorhome while flushing to prevent any flush water from contaminating the fresh water system. You do not want that to happen.

Use a hose

Here’s a tip: Instead of using the popular wand device that always seems a little nasty after use and may wack against the flushers in the tank, I haul a hose with a sprayer attached through the window after flushing for a periodic deep clean. I use it to adequately rinse off (actually blast off) the, ummm, “crud” on the pipe going to the black tank, with the black tank valve OPEN.

Avoid splashback… yuck

The hose works well BUT (and this is a big BUT) there can be some splashback if the hose doesn’t fit perfectly. And that really is nasty. If that happens, a shower and vigorous hair washing are required. Here is where PPE comes in handy. I saw an opportunity when our local CVS started carrying face shields.

Now, with my gloves on and my face shield in place, I can spray off the pipes. I do double-check with a flashlight to see the progress and once again wonder why those pipes are white instead of black.

If this doesn’t help with your stinky RV bathroom, well, good luck…

