Deer slams into moving travel trailer. Amazing video!

In this 10-second video, watch carefully as a deer runs into the scene from the right and slams into the front of the travel trailer, then bounces off and miraculously continues on to the side of the road.

Notice the extensive damage the impact inflicts on the travel trailer — somebody’s RV trip is pretty much finished, at least temporarily. And this offers a glimpse at the weakness of the construction, typical in many inexpensive recreation vehicles especially lightweight models like this one built by Gulf Stream.

And even though the deer appears to survive, we wonder if it really did, or if it sustained international injuries that ultimately killed it.

Be warned, the driver’s reaction is just one word that begins with F***. So if bad language offends you, turn off your sound.

Keep your eyes out for these critters. It’s no fun for you, your RV or the animal if you meet up like this.