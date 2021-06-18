Defrosting the RV freezer/fridge correctly

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader about an RV fridge while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Thank you for all your available helpful advice! Can you please tell me the best and fastest way to defrost the Dometic fridge in our coach? The fins get completely covered in ice every few weeks and there’s no temperature control. We are full-timers and defrosting this often is really inconvenient.

My husband was so impatient the last time that he did not even turn it off. He stuck a hair dryer in the fridge and freezer compartments, closed the doors and ended up melting one of the freezer door compartments, then put the food back in again while it was nice and hot. I will not let him do it like that again! Please help! —Ardis

Dear Ardis,

Thank you for the compliment!

The best way to defrost a refrigerator is to shut it off and open it up and let it defrost slowly. The manufacturers are clear that under no circumstances, for the reasons you stated above, should a heating appliance be used to defrost the unit.

Additionally, no tool should be used to remove the frost, like an awl or scraper. A pan of warm (not hot) water can be used to accelerate the process, but time is the main factor. When done, make sure the refrigerator is dry.

This is tough especially for full-timers, as the refrigerator runs continuously and is always loaded. Frosting accelerates when the refrigerator is opened frequently, especially in a humid environment.

This is what Norcold recommends to defrost RV freezer/fridge

The cooling fins of the refrigerator operate at below freezing temperature and will naturally form frost from humidity, which is always present in the air. The humidity inside the refrigerator increases with:

– higher outside temperature and humidity

– the storage of non-sealed fresh foods or warm foods

– the amount of time that the door(s) are open

– any air leakage into the refrigerator.

Although the refrigerator is not frost-free, it is made to limit frost on the cooling fins. At regular intervals, the temperature control system automatically melts most of the frost from the cooling fins. The water from the cooling fins drains into a collection cup that is attached to the back of the refrigerator. The heat of the cooling system evaporates the water from the collection cup.

It is normal for frost to collect inside the freezer. Excess frost decreases the cooling performance of the refrigerator. Defrost the refrigerator and freezer as necessary:

– Remove all food from the refrigerator.

– Turn the refrigerator OFF.

NOTE: Defrosting the refrigerator makes excess water inside the refrigerator.

– Remove the drain hose from the drip cup at the rear of the refrigerator.

– Put the drain hose into a half-gallon or larger container to capture water.

– Put dry towels (etc.) inside the refrigerator and freezer to absorb melted frost.

Do not use anything hot in refrigerator

CAUTION: High temperatures can cause the inside surfaces of the refrigerator to warp or melt. Do not use pans of HOT water, a hair dryer, or any other high-temperature devices to defrost the refrigerator. Do not use any hard or sharp objects to remove frost. Damage to the interior of the refrigerator can occur.

– To increase the speed of defrosting, put pans of WARM water in the refrigerator and freezer.

– Take out the wet towels (etc.) and dry the interior.

– Remove the drain hose from the large container and put the drain hose back into the drip cup.

– Remove the large container from the enclosure.

– Start up the refrigerator.

– Allow the refrigerator to cool down.

– Return all food to the refrigerator.

Also, some of our readers say they take care of the frosting and defrosting issue simply and quickly by lining the freezer with “very thin, flexible cutting boards. Cut the boards to fit the walls, floor and ceiling of your freezer. Put the panels in place – the food in the freezer will hold them in place. When ready to remove frost, simply take the food out, remove the thin panels, shake the buildup off them and replace. Total time for defrost: about 5 minutes.” Thanks, Walt K.! [Editor’s note: These super-thin cutting boards are available at Amazon.]

