A story of delicious unknowns – Don’t be afraid to try new things

We are currently landlocked at my sister’s house in Arizona helping to take care of my dad. I miss the adventure of travel, even just moving a few miles to a new campground. This staying still, without the motorhome or option to pick up and move, is disconcerting.

The great outing has become going to the grocery store, which reminds me of the COVID lockdown days! While there, I saw this large, spiky, strange thing in the produce section while looking for something much more well-known and tamer, like watermelon.

I had no idea what it was. I picked it up, turned the package over and it said, “Jackfruit, $5.05.” I had no idea what jackfruit was, so I pulled out my trusty smartphone and Googled it.

According to Wikipedia, “The jackfruit, also known as jack tree, is a species of tree in the fig, mulberry, and breadfruit family. Its origin is in the region between the Western Ghats of southern India, all of Sri Lanka and the rainforests of Malaysia.” They are huge and can weigh up to 50 pounds! They drop from the trees when ripe – that is definitely a place you don’t want to be when it decides to fall!

Google said it was edible and delicious; hence, its existence in the produce section. I’ll give it a try!

I am a rather picky eater with stubborn taste buds, but my husband will eat anything, like it or not. So I knew, no matter what, that the $5 wouldn’t be wasted.

Once home, I watched a video on YouTube and started to dissect the jackfruit. The tearing apart to get to the fruit was a bit involved but so worth it!! It was kinda firm like an apple, slightly sweet, peach-like and definitely fruity. It tastes amazing!

Jackfruit is surprisingly popular among vegans for its pulled-pork-like texture. Shred the fruit, toss it in some BBQ sauce, plop it on a bun and it’s pretty hard to tell the difference. It’s appearing on more and more restaurant menus, so if you see it, give it a try.

If you see jackfruit in the supermarket, buy one and try one of these 18 drool-worthy jackfruit recipes.

Now let’s try the ugly fruit!

##RVT1018