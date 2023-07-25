Demand for RVs continue sharp decline in June

Shipments of RVs from manufacturers continued to sharply decline in June, with shipments to date from manufacturers for 2023 approximately half what they were in 2022.

Results of the RV Industry Association’s June 2023 survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 24,095 units, a decrease of 46.4% compared to the 44,942 units shipped in June 2022. To date, the year’s wholesale RV shipments are down nearly half (49.2%) with 164,830 units.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 48.3% from last June with 20,670 shipments. Fifth wheel trailer shipments held up slightly better from 8,077 last year to 4,342 this year, a 46.2% decline.

Motorhomes finished the month down 30.8% compared to the same month last year with 3,425 units of which only 740 were the larger Class A models. Class C motorhomes fared better. Shipments declined only 8.1% from last year to 1,734 for the month compared to 1,886 in 2022. Van camper shipments were 951, down from 1,653 last year.

The only bright spot was park model RVs where shipments finished June up 7.7% compared to the same month last year, with 391 wholesale shipments.