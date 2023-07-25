Tuesday, July 25, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Demand for RVs continue sharp decline in June

By RV Travel
0

Shipments of RVs from manufacturers continued to sharply decline in June, with shipments to date from manufacturers for 2023 approximately half what they were in 2022.

Results of the RV Industry Association’s June 2023 survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 24,095 units, a decrease of 46.4% compared to the 44,942 units shipped in June 2022. To date, the year’s wholesale RV shipments are down nearly half (49.2%) with 164,830 units.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 48.3% from last June with 20,670 shipments. Fifth wheel trailer shipments held up slightly better from 8,077 last year to 4,342 this year, a 46.2% decline.

Motorhomes finished the month down 30.8% compared to the same month last year with 3,425 units of which only 740 were the larger Class A models. Class C motorhomes fared better. Shipments declined only 8.1% from last year to 1,734 for the month compared to 1,886 in 2022. Van camper shipments were 951, down from 1,653 last year.

The only bright spot was park model RVs where shipments finished June up 7.7% compared to the same month last year, with 391 wholesale shipments.

Wholesale RV shipments for June 2023

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE