Disingenuous Department of the Interior Public Lands Rule will jeopardize access to BLM’s public lands

NEWS AND COMMENTARY

The U.S. Department of the Interior issued a new rule on March 30, 2023, that purports to redress a problem with the relative priority of conservation in managing the 245 million acres of public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Conservation is already a legitimate use of public lands

Public lands in the United States are a source of pride and inspiration, embodying the diverse beauty of our nation’s landscapes and offering opportunities for recreation, resource utilization, and conservation.

On March 30, 2023, the U.S. Department of the Interior issued a Notice of Proposed Rule-making that claims to “put conservation on an equal footing with other uses” and justifies, among other things, closing public lands as necessary for “mitigation and restoration.”

The conservation pretense is a canard—sugar-coated language to mask an underlying purpose—to provide a regulatory basis for restricting access to public lands for recreation, grazing, mining, logging, and other activities.

National land use policy already mandates that the public lands “protect the quality of scientific, scenic, historical, ecological, environmental, air and atmospheric, water resource, and archeological values.”

The longstanding national policy further provides that the federal government will preserve and protect certain public lands in their natural condition, provide habitat for fish and wildlife, and provide for outdoor recreation and human occupancy and use.

One expert, Sarah Montalbano, Education Policy Analyst at Alaska Policy Forum, writing in Independent Women’s Forum, said of the rule, “Unfortunately, the proposed rule is a solution in search of a problem: conservation is already implicitly recognized as a legitimate use of public lands.”

The proposed Lands Rule seems to offer little more than a redundant affirmation of the longstanding principles of conservation and multiple-use management.

Mitigation and restoration: A cloak for restricting access

The second ominous subtext of the proposed rule lies in its justification for closing public lands based on “mitigation and restoration” efforts. The regulation would allow BLM to offer public land leases for conservation purposes like it currently provides drilling, mining, and grazing acreage. In practical effect, such leases would enable the BLM to outsource conservation projects on public lands resulting in their closure for ten years or more.

While it is true that some areas may require temporary closure for habitat restoration or other conservation measures, the proposed rule appears to use this argument as a guise for progressively restricting access to public lands. The vague language in the rule creates the potential for sweeping closures, which could negatively impact recreational users, resource-dependent industries, and local economies that rely on access to public lands. The bottom line: The rule potentially deprives millions of Americans of the opportunity to experience and enjoy the outdoors. This move would diminish the quality of life for many citizens and undermine the concept of public lands as a shared resource for all Americans to use and enjoy.

The Public Lands Rule, as proposed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, is a misguided attempt to cloak a restrictive agenda under the banner of conservation and restoration. While it may seem well-intentioned at first glance, it relies heavily on trust in the benign husbandry of the BLM and its management of vast public lands—a trust that is, at best, tenuous.

The BLM has tried this before

In 2016, BLM imposed an eerily similar rule, the so-called “BLM 2.0 Initiative,” so egregious that Congress rescinded it by a Congressional Review Act (CRA) disapproval resolution passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a co-sponsor on the U.S. Senate side of the joint resolution, said, “If left intact, [BLM 2.0] would have harmed grazing, timber, energy development, mineral production, and even recreation on federal lands.”

The current proposed Public Lands Rule is bad public policy that would institutionalize the sequester and protection of public lands and bar access to those whose right it is to access them.

Let’s not go down this path. The BLM will accept public comments on its proposal until June 20, 2023. More information on the Federal Register website.

Related:

Millions of acres of public lands could be used as campgrounds. The federal government won’t take the initiative, but you can

##RVT1100b