Certified RV technician Chris Dougherty shows you a way to diagnose the health of your RV’s air conditioner (or air conditioners) using an infrared thermometer. It’s a simple process, but one most RVers have likely never thought to check. Chris recorded this video while he was the technical editor of RVtravel.com.

An infrared thermometer like the one Chris uses in the video (and the one RVtravel.com carries in its Mothership), is available at Amazon.com.

##RVDT1590 ##RVDT2199