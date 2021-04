Certified RV technician Chris Dougherty shows you a way to diagnose the health of your RV’s air conditioner (or air conditioners) using an infrared thermometer. It’s a simple process, but one most RVers have likely never thought to check. Chris recorded this video while he was the technical editor of RVtravel.com.

A infrared thermometer like the one Chris uses in the video (and the one RVtravel.com carries in its Mothership), is available at Amazon.com.

