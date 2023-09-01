Disabled Veterans campground opens without county approval

A campground for disabled veterans in Cook County, Minnesota, has opened for business despite being denied a rezoning request by the county planning commission.

The campground, called Rough-N-It, is located on a 45-acre site accessible only by watercraft. It includes two 0.32-acre mainland lots in Black Bay. The property is zoned for residential use. A commercial planned development such as a campground is purportedly not allowed.

The campground’s owner, Christine Wyrobek, herself a disabled veteran, said she decided to open the campground anyway because she believes it is a valuable service for disabled veterans. She said she is willing to pay any fines that may be imposed.

The campground has 10 campsites, each with a picnic table and fire pit. It also has a shower house and a dump station. The cost is $10 per night for veterans and $100 per night for non-veterans.

Wyrobek said she hopes to eventually expand the campground to accommodate more veterans.

