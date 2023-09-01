Friday, September 1, 2023

Disabled Veterans campground opens without county approval

By Randall Brink
Veterans campground land

A campground for disabled veterans in Cook County, Minnesota, has opened for business despite being denied a rezoning request by the county planning commission.

The campground, called Rough-N-It, is located on a 45-acre site accessible only by watercraft. It includes two 0.32-acre mainland lots in Black Bay. The property is zoned for residential use. A commercial planned development such as a campground is purportedly not allowed.

The campground’s owner, Christine Wyrobek, herself a disabled veteran, said she decided to open the campground anyway because she believes it is a valuable service for disabled veterans. She said she is willing to pay any fines that may be imposed.

The campground has 10 campsites, each with a picnic table and fire pit. It also has a shower house and a dump station. The cost is $10 per night for veterans and $100 per night for non-veterans.

Wyrobek said she hopes to eventually expand the campground to accommodate more veterans.

Randall Brink
Randall Brink
Randall Brink is an author hailing from Idaho. He has written many fiction and non-fiction books, including the critically acclaimed Lost Star: The Search for Amelia Earhart. He is the screenwriter for the new Grizzly Adams television series and the feature film Goldfield. Randall Brink has a diverse background not only as a book author, Hollywood screenwriter and script doctor, but also as an airline captain, chief executive, and Alaska bush pilot.
