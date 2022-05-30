I discovered the best way to rid the RV of insect creepy-crawlies

Ugh! After several do-it-yourself attempts to rid our RV of insects such as flies, ants, and other insects, I gave up. We gathered quite a collection of creepy-crawlies and freaky-fliers from various parts of the country. Let’s see … we had sugar ants, orange lady bugs, and silverfish. (Note: these are not their scientific names. I just call ‘em like I see ‘em.) Oh, and that reminds me. We also had no-see-ums and house flies, too.

A gradual buildup

Mind you, the insects didn’t all appear at once. We battled the ladybugs in Indiana and Kentucky. The ants and silverfish were courtesy of a brief stay in Georgia. The no-see-ums and houseflies came from Florida. Our RV was a veritable entomologist’s laboratory!

At each location, my husband and I attacked the local infestation. We used swatters, sprays, and even bait traps to rid our RV of insects. Within a day or two, the local creepy-crawlies would disappear. Problem solved! Or so we thought. Upon moving to the next location, a new battalion of insects would appear just in time for the previous eggs or larvae or whatever hatched. So, we repeated our swat, spray, and bait routine again. And again. And again. Until I’d had enough.

Secretive little insect “buggers”

I finally realized that the insects were laying eggs in places that our spray couldn’t penetrate. Just look around your RV. There are cracks between the base molding and wall. I’ve watched ladybugs creep through the infinitesimal space between the kitchen light fixture and the ceiling, too. Even Hubby had to admit that he can’t squish them if he can’t see them.

Ridding the RV of insects

We returned home after quite a bit of traveling. The RV was safely back in storage, and I imagined all of those little critters happily hatching and venturing out of their hidey holes. That’s when the idea struck me. Why not have our household “bug man” treat our RV? I had removed all of our food. The fridge was empty. Our clothes no longer hung in the closets. It was a perfect time! Surely a professional could make our RV insect-free. So, I called him.

Unusual request

Our “bug man,” Sam, admitted that he’d never treated an RV before. He requested that I cover the smoke detectors along with the carbon monoxide detector. “Just in case,” he said. I was more than fine with that! Being totally exhausted with taxiing bugs across the country, I’d do almost anything to be rid of them once and for all.

Evidence is clear

Sam treated our RV last week. We extended the slides for the time he was inside, treating for the creatures. Then when he finished, we retracted the slides again. The best part? Since he also treated our stix-and-bricks home, he didn’t charge us for spraying the RV.

I just checked inside our rig. Finally! We’ve rid our RV of insects! Well… there are so many dead bugs on the floors and flat surfaces that I’m truly amazed. Shocked even! There are dead bugs in there that I’ve never seen before. Too bad I don’t know any high school biology students. My bug collection would make their teacher proud.

Temporary relief

I am a realist. I know that we’re sure to pick up insects and other bugs on future travels. I’m OK with that. We’ll do our best to banish them from sight as we travel. And when we return home again, I definitely plan to call Sam, the “bug man.”

Using exterminators to rid your RV of insects

Use your stix-and-bricks home exterminator. We called the same company that services our permanent home. We know "our guy" and that relationship helped us get what I think is a really good price. When calling to set up services, be sure to inquire if the company services RVs, what advance preparation they'd like you to do, the extent of their service, and what their service costs.

Group service members. If you happen to be away from home, check out company members that participate in one of the following service groups. Always read the company's evaluations from actual users. (Often found at the end of their website.) These helpful web services may steer you to the best company that's also closest to your RV site: Angi (formerly Angie's List), Houzz, and Home Advisor.

Google. You can also simply Google "exterminators near me" on your cell phone or computer. Within seconds you'll have a list to choose from.

Ask campground guests and hosts. You can inquire about bug control services around your campground (RV neighbors, permanent residents, CG hosts) to see which company they recommend.

What kind of creepy-crawlies have you had inside your RV? Did you successfully eradicate them? Tell us how in the comments below, please!

