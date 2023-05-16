Do my RV’s slide outs need support if RV is permanently parked?

Dear Dave,

I have read a lot of reasons why people don’t like jack supports under slide outs. I agree with most of the reasons why the jacks can hurt, but have never found any info on cable slide supports. My camper is 40 feet, with the front two slides being BAL Accu-Slide cable and chain driven for the living room. Seeing as how it will not be coming in and out, ever, do you think it should be supported? The camper has an aluminum frame, but I am still scared about putting weight in those slides because of some water damage around them. Any help would be great. Thank you. —Lenny, 2013 Forest River Cardinal 3800

This is a discussion/argument that can get as interesting as Ford vs. Chevy or Democrat vs. Republican… Well, maybe not that intense! I do not know of any RV manufacturers that have slide room supports as standard equipment, and have not heard of any that recommend them. However, you will find quite a number available as aftermarket products.

I personally don’t think most slide rooms need support. The only way they can cause damage or hurt the camper is if the supports actually raise the room higher than the designed mechanism. This would put stress on the rack and pinion or rails and cause misalignment and damage further on. Your model has the cables, pulleys, and gears above the inside of the room, so I don’t see damage that could occur.

The pro slide room support argument

If you Google search Slide Room Support, you will see many companies that offer an aftermarket slide support mechanism and several forums that support the idea of support. Some claim the room and the sidewall are not built with enough structural integrity to withstand the weight. You indicated a similar fear as the camper has an aluminum frame, which is partially true. Most have a steel foundation with outriggers going around the perimeter and aluminum framework in the walls. They are designed to withstand not only the weight of the room with furnishings but also occupants.

Take a tour through any campground in the U.S. Even though you will find many of the units have one or more slide rooms, very few, if any, have supports. The only ones I have found are older models that typically have wood-framed walls with limited structural integrity.

One good argument for slide room support is stability of the room. Over the years, several manufactures have recommended bringing the room in during severe weather conditions or with wind over 25 mph. I guess the room bouncing around is an issue if the mechanism isn’t strong enough to hold it in place. If the room moving when getting in and out of the sofa or dinette is an issue, I would suggest supports. And again, the only way you can cause any harm is if the support raises the room and applies pressure and stress on the mechanism or sidewall.

Dear Dave,

