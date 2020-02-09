Fire destroys motorhome outfitted as a doctor’s office

A motorhome outfitted as a mobile doctor’s office for those in need is a complete loss after catching on fire Tuesday in Phoenix.

The fire started a little before 7 a.m., shortly after it was parked at the Maryvale Church of the Nazarene. “To say my heart sunk is an understatement,” said Dr. Brad Smith, a physician who helps patients with Mission of Mercy. “This is like a mobile doctor’s office. So if you can imagine anybody’s doctor’s office going up in flames, that’s what we lost.”

It’s estimated that the vehicle, medical equipment, and prescription drugs inside were worth more than $250,000.

Even though this is a big setback, those at Mission of Mercy say they’re hopeful that the community can help them get back on the road to helping others.

To help, visit www.momaz.org.

